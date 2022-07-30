Watermelon is one of my favorite summertime fruits. It is a healthy sweet refreshing snack or dessert especially during these hot summer days. It helps you stay hydrated in the summer, contains antioxidants, is high in fiber, rich in lycopene and other nutrients that can help reduce inflammation, reduce blood pressure and other health benefits.
Knowing how to pick one is important regardless of if you are at the grocery store or a local fruit and vegetable stand.
When it comes time to pick the perfect melon, people often make their selections based on three characteristics: presence of seeds or lack of seeds, size, and ripeness. Determining ripeness requires some knowledge; how can you pick a ripe melon?
First find the yellow belly or the field spot. Other than cutting open a watermelon to see the inside, the field spot is perhaps the best indication of ripeness. This pot on a melon shows where it was laying on the ground while attached to the vine.
If the watermelon is ripe, the field spot should be a large, yellow patch on one side of the melon. If it is ripe, the color should be creamy almost butter-like yellow. The bigger the yellow belly and the creamier the color means the more time the melon spent ripening on the vine. However, if the spot is smaller or looks whiter that yellow, than the yellow, then the melon may not be as ripe.
Another way to find out if the melon is ripe, is to tap the under belly and listen for a deep sound. Knock the outside with your knuckles. A ripe melon with have a deeper sound as opposed to an over-ripe one that will have a more hollow or flat sound. A duller, more hollow sound can mean the flesh is starting to go soft and spoil.
Although it may not be the most photogenic nor the easiest to carry to your car, the best watermelons will be dull in appearance and heavier than the rest. A shiny melon indicates the insides are under ripe.
Also, the best melon of the bunch will most likely be heavier than the rest. On average a watermelon is 92 percent water, which makes them so juicy. A heavier melon likely holds more water, which makes them juicer.
Watermelon Salsa
2 cups seedless watermelon, diced
½ cup bell pepper, diced
½ cup orange bell pepper, diced
½ cup chopped red onion
2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
1 jalapeno, minced
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
Salt to taste
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix. Check the seasons and adjust to your desired liking. Serve with chips or as a side salad.
Source: https://agrilifetoday.tamu.edu/2020/06/24/three-tips-to-pick-out-a-sweet-watermelon
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
