This October and through the fall festivals and Halloween festivities, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Drug Enforcement Agency are teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program to spread awareness on the fentanyl epidemic spreading across the state.
The DEA warns the public of the alarming increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine. International and domestic criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake pills, falsely marketing them as legitimate prescription pills, and killing unsuspecting Texans. These counterfeit pills are easy to purchase, widely available, and often contain deadly doses of fentanyl. Pills purchased outside of a licensed pharmacy are illegal, dangerous and potentially lethal. These risks include overdose, forming new addictions, and traffic related crashes due to impairment.
Over the Halloween holiday and festivities, it is especially important that parents stay informed on this epidemic. One of these most prevalent trends currently involves rainbow-colored pills that have been laced with fentanyl and designed to attract younger kids.
Rainbow fentanyl is a drug in the form of a pill or powder that is brightly colored to look like candy and appeal to children and young people. Rainbow fentanyl is also being produced in blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk.
Ahead of Halloween, local authorities are warning parents to keep a close eye on trick-or-treat baskets, as just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose, per the DEA. Any candy-looking substance will get a lot of attention as Halloween nears, so parents should be on the lookout and kids should be reminded never to eat unpackaged candy without having parents inspect it first.
The bottom line is this: Never accept any candy, pills, or other substances you believe to be tampered with or laced with fentanyl because one pill can kill.
If you’re planning to head out for some fun trick-or-treating, trunk or treat or other festivals, here are a few tips to help you prepare for a safe night out:
• Remember that it is never okay to accept candy that is not in an unbroken, sealed package.
• If you find a substance you believe could be fentanyl, do not touch it. Immediately contact local law enforcement.
• If you see someone you believe to be impaired on fentanyl or any other substance, contact local law enforcement. This includes drivers you believe could be impaired.
For more information, contact Jeffrey Pearce, Watch UR BAC Program, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, by phone 979-321-5333, email Jeffrey.pearce@ag.tamu.edu or visit dea.gov.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife agent in Parker County.
