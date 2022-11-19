Can you believe it’s almost Thanksgiving? If you’re like most of us, you’re starting to think about family get-togethers and menu items for the Thanksgiving meal. Turkey is the base of many traditional holiday meals. While most families roast a turkey in the oven, you might consider some alternative methods.
It’s easy to find new or alternative ways to cook turkey other than the traditional baked variety, but it’s important to know which methods are safe and which are not. Let’s look at a few safe and unsafe methods.
Unsafe, alternative methods include:
Brown Paper Bag Method. This involves placing the turkey in a large brown paper grocery bag and cooking the turkey at a very low temperature. Brown paper bags are not intended for cooking. Chemicals in the bag may seep into the food, making it unsafe. Also, some bags contain tiny metal shavings.
Slow-Cooking Overnight Method. This involves cooking the turkey at 190 to 200 degrees F overnight for 12 to 13 hours. A low temperature means the turkey will take longer to heat and will increase the risk of harmful bacteria growth and the chance that toxins will be produced. This can put your family and guests at risk of food poisoning due to the low cooking temperature used.
Trash Bag Method. This involves placing the whole turkey in a large trash bag and marinating it in salt, herbs, and spices for several hours at room temperature, which could result in bacteria buildup. Do not use non-food grade materials to hold food because chemicals and non-food colors may leak into food.
Turducken. This is a partially boned turkey layered with a boned duck, then with a boned chicken and spread with layers of stuffing between each bird. The entire collection is rolled, tied, and roasted at 190 degrees F for 12 to 13 hours. If you do decide to try turducken, you can make it with a safer method. This includes keeping the birds chilled until ready to assemble, then quickly preheating oven set at 325 degrees F or higher. Make sure the stuffing and bird reaches 165 degrees or higher. Check temperature at several locations throughout the birds.
Other safe, alternative methods include:
Oven Cooking Bag Method. This involves using a commercially produced oven-cooking bag, and cooking turkey at temperatures 325 degrees or higher. This should produce a moist-heat cooking environment for the turkey. You can use fresh or thawed turkey for this method.
Fried Method is usually done with smaller turkeys (8-10 pounds) and fried in peanut oil. You must be very careful using this method due to burn risks.
Grilled Method is also used with smaller, unstuffed turkeys, weighing 8 to 14 pounds. The grill should be set between 325 to 350 degrees F to grill a turkey.
Whichever method used, remember these tips:
Never thaw turkeys at room temperature. It is best to thaw in the refrigerator. Do not cook a turkey below 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
Turkeys should always be cooked to the minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
It is also important that you carefully read the instructions for the cooking method used and that you wash your hands, utensils, and counters that may have been contacted by raw turkey. One last thing, you do not need to wash the turkey before cooking. Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
