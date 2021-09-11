Walk Across Texas, a community-based program helping Texans of all ages adopt a physically active lifestyle, just turned 25 years old and it is still going strong.
The program is a wellness initiative of the Family and Community Health Unit of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service that began in 1996 in East Texas. It challenges teams to “virtually” walk the distance across the state of Texas — 832 miles — over an eight-week period.
Participants engage in friendly competition within the county. In the past 25 years, it is estimated that 618,399 people have participated in Walk Across Texas.
The Walk Across Texas 25th Anniversary Challenge will begin Sept. 25 and run through Nov. 20. There will be a kick-off event on Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon at Heritage Park in Weatherford. There will be a 5K walk and other activities to motivate teams and individuals.
All Texans and non-Texans as well are encouraged to take part, regardless of fitness level. The team-based concept is a way for people to connect in a positive journey toward a healthy habit through virtually walking across the state.
Walk Across Texas offers flexibility of selecting a favorite physical activity to contribute toward the team mileage goal. The program provides tools to convert activities such as gardening and bicycling to their walking equivalent.
To participate in the special Walk Across Texas challenge, you should create a team of up to eight people. This can include family, friends, co-workers, churches, schools, and/or organization groups or more. You can enter just as a team or under a league that will allow you to check mileage of others in the league. You will track your miles and see if you and your team can walk 832 miles.
The fall challenge will feature weekly health and nutrition tips along with a focus chronic disease with weekly topics including diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension and overall wellness.
Walk Across Texas is free. It will be fun and is a flexible way for you to get or stay active. You can register and log your miles on howdyhealth.org and see how your team “measures up.”
For information about signing up and codes for registering for a league, contact the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service at 817-598-6168.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
