Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service hosted a successful Spring Walk Across Texas challenge in Parker County. The challenge was to Walk Across Texas and achieve walking 830 miles as a team. Each week there were challenges and a newsletter keeping participants up to date as well as information about nutrition, healthy recipes, and physical fitness. Each week participants learned about 8 state parks in Texas.
This year there were 13 adult and youth teams with a total of 263 walkers from all over Parker County who participated and walked a total 6575.38 miles. Six of the teams succeeded in walking at least 830 miles or more.
First place team — Kicking Asphalt walked 1524.67 miles. The team members are: Janna Cargill, Jennifer Turner, Julie Dawson, Jessica Olson, Linda Padilla, Jessica Galvan, Meghan Sams and team captain Jayc James.
Second place team — Get Dusty 3 walked 1505.38. This team members are Nina Luna, Michelle Pittman, Joe Stout, Joeli Kilgore, Richard Luttrell, Teri Stout, Angela Schwartz, and team captain DeeDe Luttrell.
Third place team — Joyful Walkers walked 1031.80 miles. Their team members are Lauren Grant, Sharon Pate, Ashley Mathis, Linda Crownover, Robert Speer, Myra Speer, and team captain Joy Bailey.
Fourth place team — IAM911 walked 879.79. Their team members are Mika Cooper, Teri Flora, Kim Williams, Michael Jones, and Team captain Norma Crutcher.
Fifth place team — Poolville Ladies walked 512.30. Their team members are Christine Squires, Jeri Calcote, Melissa Williams, and team captain Kittie Bade.
Honorable mention teams included: Couts UMC 1, Parker Peaches, True Grits and Joy Walkers.
Most creative team names were: Sole Sisters and Joyful Walkers
Top walkers were:
First place — Richard Luttrell from Get Dusty 3 — 363.75 miles.
Second place — Jayc James from Kicking Asphalt — 317.10 miles.
Third place — Jeri Calcote from Poolville Ladies — 247.50 miles.
Fourth place — Mika Cooper from IAM911 — 240.94 miles.
Fifth place — Melissa Williams from Poolville Ladies — 229.30 miles.
Sixth place — Joe Stout from Get Dusty 3 — 229 miles.
Walk Across Texas Youth
Three youth teams participated:
Garner Intermediate School: 855.72 miles
Garner Elementary School: 852.46 miles
Springtown 4-H Team 2: 314.92 miles
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Parker County would like to thank all of those who participate in Walk Across Texas.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent.
