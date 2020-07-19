It's summertime! That means kids are spending more and more time in the water to help them cool off. Swimming, playing on slip and slides, or even going to the beach to play. All of these activities are great for kids but there are several safety concerns to consider while letting your children play.
Being aware of what is going on around you is one of the most important and useful ways to keep you and your child safe. Looking over the surroundings before you let your child run off and play can help you assess any risks that you need to watch out for. When doing any sort of activity outside it is good to check the weather to be prepared for hot temperatures or possible storms coming into the area.
Most pools will have lifeguards there to watch over everyone and keep everyone safe but there are precautions that you can take when going to the pool with your family. If you are getting into a pool, make sure that your kid knows where the ladder is or steps, so they know where to go to get out of the pool in an emergency. It is also good to teach your children to be aware of the risk of getting entangled or trapped in the suction outlet at the pool. The more they know the better when it comes to watching out for hazards.
Children depend on adults to keep them safe and out of harm's way, this is why it is essential that you are prepared with the proper knowledge on how to prepare for any accidents. Some basic safety tips that are good to know are to always keep your children within arm's reach. Make sure you do not get distracted while your child is around or in the water. Teach your kids essential survival skills like being able to come back up from the water, floating or treading water, and staying close to the shore if they are not fully comfortable in the water yet. Lastly it is good to teach your children how to swim as soon as possible. Introducing them to water early on in life can help them be comfortable in the water and reduce the risk of them drowning.
Ashley Cox is a student intern with the Parker County Texas A&M AgriLife extension agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.