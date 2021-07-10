Watermelon is an American summertime favorite. Throughout the summer months, many cannot get enough of this sweet treat. There are more than 1,200 different varieties of watermelons. Watermelons provide a refreshing way to help us reach the MyPlate recommendation of 1-2 cups from the fruit group each day. One cup of watermelon is equal to one small slice (1-inch thick) or 1 cup diced. Watermelon is naturally low in fat, sodium and has no cholesterol. It provides a source of potassium, vitamin C, Vitamin A and folic acid. Some interesting facts about watermelon:
• A watermelon is 100 percent usable and compostable.
• Watermelon live up to its name as they are 92 percent water.
• The rind of a watermelon is edible and can be used in stir-fries or salads.
• Hollow out the watermelon to make a compostable bowl for your delicious treat such as a fruit salad or fruity dessert.
When selecting the perfect watermelon, choose a firm, symmetrical, fruit that is free of cracks, bruises, soft spots, or mold. A ripe watermelon will have a dull sheen, dried stem, and a buttery yellow underside where it has touched the ground. Thump your watermelon, as it should sound dull and hollow. Lift them as well, they should be heavy for their size.
When storing, your uncut watermelon can be kept for up to two weeks at room temperature. When ready to use, scrub with a clean vegetable brush under running water. Dry with a clean towel or paper towel. Once cut, store watermelon in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to two days with a decrease in flavor or texture.
Summertime Fruit Salad
1 cup watermelon, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water
1 cup blueberries, gently rubbed under cold running water
1 cup diced kiwi, gently rubbed under cold running water
1 cup canned mandarin oranges, drained
1 cup pineapple chunks, fresh, frozen or canned
Stir together fruit in a medium sized bowl. Serve immediately or cover and store in the refrigerator.
Nutrition Information: 1 cup: Calories: 77; Fat .4 g., Carbohydrates 19.4 g., Fiber 2.7 g.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
