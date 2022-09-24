Are you looking to be a part of a group of women who included retired, working women, young mothers to grandmothers, single, married and widow? The visit and possibly join one of our Extension Education Clubs in Parker County.
Parker Extension Education Clubs are community clubs for women to meet for good fellowship, education, community service activities, leadership opportunities, fun and games, day trips and opportunities to attend county, district and statewide Extension Education events and activities.
Each year they host a Home for the Holidays event in November and Spring Fling in April. These are days of education, fun, country stores, a delicious lunch and more.
There are currently three clubs in Parker County with some of the sweetest and caring group of ladies anywhere. All ages of are welcome to attend, visit, be a guest and become a member.
Bethel Harmony Extension Education Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. Contact: Karen Rutherford: 817-757-6152.
Country Crossroads Extension Education Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. Contact: Laquita Gruver: 970-424-2596.
Springtown Extension Education Club meets the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. Contact: Ola Culwell at 817-343-1337.
Fall activities coming up for the Extension clubs include the following. All are welcome to attend.
Parker County Extension Education Mini Conference
Parker County Extension Education Association will host a mini conference on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Parker County Extension Office located at 604 N. Main St. in Weatherford. The event will include a short association meeting on the following topics: Healthy Aging and Remembering It; Planning Parties with Pizzazz; Canning: Has it Changed since Your Grandmother’s Day?; and FRED/Families Reading Every day.
There will be a potluck lunch individuals attending should bring their favorite family main dish, side or dessert to share.
Home for the Holidays
Home for the Holidays will be Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Couts United Methodist Church. This year’s theme will be Gingerbread Men and Women. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will include holiday gift ideas, decorating ideas, entertainment, a country store of gift items and decorations, lunch, a table raffle, and more. Tickets for the event are $12 per person.
For more information about Extension Education Clubs or any of these events contact the Parker County Extension Office at 817-598-6168.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
