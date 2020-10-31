Happy Halloween everyone!
Here we go! The holiday season is here. Time starts whizzing by and as of tonight, we have less daylight time as we fall back. Early voting is over and Tuesday is the big day when we see how many states go red and how many go blue. If you haven’t voted, please make your way to the Millsap Community Center to exercise your right to vote.
The Millsap Garden Club will meet Wednesday, Nov. 4. The ladies have a very busy meeting as plans for the second annual Turkey Dinner are being finalized. Stop by the middle school cafeteria on Nov. 8 to pick up a really good meal with a suggested donation of $10 for adults. You will have turkey and dressing and all the trimmings. Yummy! Proceeds benefit the scholarship programs for the Garden Club and the Masonic Lodge of Millsap.
Soon after on Wednesday, Nov. 11, we pause to honor and thank our veterans for their bravery and sacrifice. This is a great opportunity to send a veteran a card or even a letter, especially if they are homebound. Take them a special dessert or maybe a meal. Flowers or flags can be placed at the graves of veterans. Sometimes just listen to their story as they talk about their service. Fly a flag in your yard. Let’s all remember to pray for all military personnel and their families.
And the winners are...: Congratulations to the following scarecrows and their creators! Thank you to impartial judges who had no access to names of the creators. Judges were not from Millsap. First place was Kelsey Lee with “Gru and His Minions” on Mesquite Street. Second place was Elva Delaune and Dianna French with “Zebco the Scarecrow” on Brazos Street. Third place was “Waldo” by the Beta Club at Millsap High School. Honorable mentions go to Walden Farm and Ranch Supply for “ Fallin’ in Love” and to Mary French for “Fred” on Brazos Street. The City of Millsap is sincerely appreciative of all the scarecrows and everyone who participated. Thank you so much for entertaining us during these difficult times.
The Trunk or Treat is tonight from 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist, Millsap and the Garden Club will also be treating up by the log cabins. Watch for other friendly Millsap folks enjoying the fun with the kids.
Be safe y’all!
Susie Schofield is a longtime Millsap resident and regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat. Reach her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
