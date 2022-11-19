While enjoying the turn of the seasons and the beautiful fall leaves, I have found myself reflecting on why Weatherford College matters, and why being a Coyote matters. There are many strong colleges across the country. What separates WC? What is it about Weatherford College that attracts so many caring faculty and staff members, motivates so many generous donors to give, and produces so many exceptional business leaders, academicians, athletes, and artists?
Strong colleges make a positive impact on their students, on their service areas, and even on the broader region. But dynamic colleges are transformative. Weatherford College is a dynamic college! WC is a place where you can be transformed into something greater than you ever imagined. It is a place where you can set goals … lofty goals … and you can accomplish those goals.
Our WC history of success and our culture of caring entices, challenges, and prepares our students to live a life of excellence. The broader Coyote stakeholder community consists of amazing individuals, caring individuals … people like you. Our students, employees, and stakeholders are fantastic human beings. They become engaged, and then Weatherford College makes them even better. It transforms them into the very best version of themselves.
As a student, WC had a profoundly positive impact on my life. There is nowhere else that I would have considered starting my own children’s higher education experience. My children are better young adults because they attended WC. They are better citizens because of the profoundly positive influence of Weatherford College. Many former students look back to a time when they had a very limited view of themselves and their place in the world. However, Weatherford College provided them with an educational experience that was both vigorously challenging individually and broadly experienced collectively.
Once experienced, being a Coyote remains with you for life. Whether you are a student, employee, or community stakeholder, Weatherford College changes you, sharpens you, and magnifies you. That is not the kind of educational experience that students get at many colleges. The Coyote experience is unique. It is transformative. It is dynamic. Weatherford College is a special place filled with special people.
Weatherford College matters. Being a Coyote matters. That is why I am deeply honored to serve WC, and incredibly proud to be called a Coyote!
Tod Allen Farmer is the president of Weatherford College.
