It is an honor and privilege to work at Weatherford College. The employees of WC get to help our students succeed and realize their dreams. We actually get paid to help people on a daily basis! I can think of no better way to spend ourselves in a worthy cause.
Student success begins with a goal, with a drive, and with a lot of love and support. Abraham Lincoln stated, “The best way to predict your future is to create it.” Generations of students have utilized the upward mobility vehicle that is Weatherford College to create a better future for themselves and their families. Their hope for a better life led to a vision of educational attainment and economic prosperity that demanded hard work as the price of accomplishment. This hope that WC so freely gives not only facilitates student success, it drives job creation, economic development, and broader social prosperity.
The legions of successful leaders who call Weatherford College their alma mater now serve as shining examples of inspiration to both current and future WC students. Their collective example of success serves as evidence that hard work does pay off, that the American Dream is alive and well, and that educational success and economic prosperity is within their grasp.
However, it takes more than hope and examples of alumni success to facilitate broad-based student success. The goal of student success also must be seasoned with the hard drive and work ethic necessary to succeed. Students must be committed to their own success. Will Rogers stated, “The road to success is dotted with many tempting parking spaces.” This is where the support of our amazing faculty, staff, and educational stakeholders can make a tremendous difference with just a few kind words of encouragement and support.
The WC culture of caring is what separates us from other higher education institutions where students are just numbers in very large classes. WC educators and stakeholders really do care about our students as both individuals and future leaders. This WC culture of caring has borne fruit as demonstrated by increased levels of student success. Weatherford College has recently received enlarged amounts of student success point funding from the State of Texas. This disproportionately high level of student success is the direct result of the hard work of our students, and of the caring attitudes of our faculty, staff, and educational stakeholders.
Our students are our future, and I believe in them. Facilitating their success is both fundamental and paramount to our mission. We collectively share in the awesome privilege of improving the human condition one student at a time.
Tod Allen Farmer is the president of Weatherford College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.