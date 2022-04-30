Many of us relish a hot cup of coffee in the morning. While the taste of the coffee is pleasurable to countless, it is more than just the taste that draws us to coffee. The simple aroma of fresh brewed, oven roasted coffee can cause the truly addicted to salivate like Pavlov’s dogs. The rich coffee smell permeates the air, the warmth of the coffee cup heats our hands, and then the nectar of the gods hits our taste buds. Suddenly we are jolted out of our catatonic state and become ready to conquer the day. The physical sensations create a psychological response while the caffeine simultaneously creates a physiological response that is chemically driven.
Another reason why many of us enjoy drinking coffee is because of the shared social interaction. Small town cafes across the country are filled with old men talking about the weather or the politics of the day. Young people flock to trendy coffee shops and pay premium prices to partake not only of the coffee, but of the collective social experiences and branded products surrounding said coffee shops. Fine dining experiences often end with a shared cup of coffee and a social exchange. The human interaction surrounding the shared experience of coffee consumption is powerful.
So loved is coffee that it has been given a variety of affectionate nicknames. Java, cup of joe, rocket fuel, bean juice, liquid energy, worm dirt, and jitter juice are just a few of the terms of endearment used to describe a hot cup of coffee. All of this coffee conversation causes the question to arise, why do so many people enjoy coffee so deeply? Perhaps one of the reasons is because coffee simply makes us feel good.
I am one of the privileged people in life who actually loves coming to work every day. Just like my morning cup of coffee, my work makes me feel good. I find helping others to be intrinsically motivating and emotionally rewarding. It still amazes me that I get paid to help people on a daily basis.
Weatherford College provides a culture of caring that lifts people up and helps them realize their fullest potential. Our mission is a team sport in which we collectively strive to improve the human condition one student at a time. Donors, community members, and a wide gamut of educational stakeholders all contribute to the collective effort of making our world an even better place.
The next time that you take a sip of hot coffee, I encourage you to ponder how you might be able to connect to Weatherford College. Perhaps it is by mentoring a student, by attending a concert or athletic event, or simply by walking our campus. Please know that Weatherford College is your college, and we want you to become involved. I promise you that the experience will be even more energizing than caffeine. If you do find yourself on campus, stop by and I will gladly pour you a cup of hot coffee.
Tod Allen Farmer is the president of Weatherford College.
