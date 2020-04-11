During the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are having to reassess their personal finances and adjust their spending. In addition to health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals and families are also having to deal with unexpected financial concerns.
There are many people who have lost their jobs or have had their work reduced, and this has added another layer of stress at an already hard time. While the federal government is working out the details and logistics of national relief efforts, it is wise for people to do all they can to get a grip on their financial situation.
While have some people have extra time and are under financial stress now is a good time to establish a spending plan and prioritize expenses. Having a spending plan or budget is essential for saving family resources and meeting identified financial goals.
It is important to know your fixed, variable, discretionary and occasional expenses so that you can organize your cash flow, prioritize those expenses and determine which you may or may not be able to pay. You also need to understand the possible consequences of not paying certain bills. However, things like going out to eat, playing golf and buying certain non-essential items can be avoided during tough financial times and are a good place to start cutting down.
Many utility companies, service providers, corporations and others are now making allowances for the current financial situations by offering payment extensions and other options for easing some of the financial stress. Developing a spending plan and setting bill-paying priorities are always important, but even more so in tough financial times.
If you are having financial difficulties, especially with credit or loans, contact your creditors, explain the financial situation and see if the creditor will make allowances or offer some sort of temporary relief. If not, perhaps they will allow you to skip a payment or make a smaller minimum payment that usual. One of the main things you want to do is lighten your overall debt load wherever possible, but you don’t want to just ignore your bills as that could be to your long-term financial detriment.
If you are unable to pay some bills, then the bills having the highest priority are “survival” expenses, such as food, shelter, utilities and work-associated expenses. If it becomes necessary, you may have to skip some payments, which could damage your credit. You will then have to rebuild it once it gets better.
Now might be a good time to investigate refinancing. Interest rates are very low right now and you can save on fixed mortgage payments and possibly other payments by refinancing. However, it may take a while to get this done due to the current demand and strain on existing lender resources, so this should probably be relied on in the short term.
There might be other ways that you can save on your expenses. One may be to look at things you may not need or can change. You might look at your television service and see where you can cut expenses there. Also, look at your insurance policies. While it is important to have health insurance during a pandemic, you may want to take time to review your home and auto coverage and see where you can reduce expenses.
In tough financial times people often begin to doubt the stability of existing financial institutions such as banks and credit unions. You can trust legitimate banking and financial institutions. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, insured accounts are safe, and since 1933, nobody has lost a penny in an FDIC-insured bank account.
Be aware of scammers who will try to take advantage of people during the current crisis both in person and online. Follow the same protections you normally would but be more vigilant as scammers and defrauders view a crisis as a money-making opportunity. Precautions include not sharing personal information in-person, online or by telephone with someone you don’t know, not responding to or opening unsolicited links, texts or messages, or opening attached documents. Be suspicious of any special ‘promotions’ being offered, especially those requiring an immediate response. And only deal with merchants, providers and charities you are familiar with or know to be reputable. At a time of elevated stress, it pays to be extra vigilant financially.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension has a website, Texashelp.tamu.edu, with helpful information related to finances as well as disaster assistance information.
Source: Dr. Joyce Cavanaugh, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.