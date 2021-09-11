I don’t know a single person — over the age of about 30, that is — who doesn’t remember exactly where they were when the 9/11 attacks began.
Myself, I was midway through my senior year of high school at the time. On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I hopped into my car to head home from McLennan Community college for a short break before my high school classes began.
Turning on the radio, I picked up on a man’s voice describing what was happening in New York. I don’t know that it really hit my 18-year-old brain about what was really going on. The entire thing sounded made up, to be honest.
But when I got home, I turned on the television and watched a reply of the planes hitting the World Trade Center. I was confused. Maybe a little angry. Upset, worried, and at some point, I believe I placed a call to my mom about what was going on.
About three months later, my mom took me to New York City, as something like a senior trip. I remember the area where the World Trade Center had once been, blocked off by a chain-link fence and tons of posters, stuffed animals, candles and ribbons, a collection of tributes to memorialize loved ones.
Many years later, the two of us returned to New York City, visiting that same area. As expected, it had a completely different look. This time, One World Trade Center stood at the site of Ground Zero, where the twin towers had been. Taking a picture of it is nearly impossible, as its difficult to get all of its 94 stories (plus the five below ground) into one frame.
A short walk across the grounds will take you to either the North or South Pool, each a giant fountain/waterfall marking where the twin towers stood. Around the outside of each pool is name after name of those who perished. New York isn’t known as the quietest city, but in that moment, all you could hear was the gentle rush of water, and a feeling of heaviness and mourning.
In that same area, we found the 9/11 Museum. With more than 40,000 images, 14,000 artifacts, oral recordings and video, it’s as solemn a place as you’ll find. I won’t spoil the details of what all is inside, as anyone reading this should make it a point to visit.
Leaving there, I felt humbled. So many innocent lives lost, our country blindsided by one of the worst tragedies imaginable.
It’s so easy to have the mindset of, “it can’t happen to me.” I’m sure some of those people going to work that morning never thought twice about anything out of the ordinary.
I know I don’t, and most days I take for granted the freedoms and ease at which I have it. But this day, and especially on the 20th anniversary, is a reminder to pause, take a breath, exercise patience and just be kind to one another. For we may never know for sure when our time is coming.
Sally Sexton can be reached at editor@weatherforddemocrat.com.
