FROM THE EDITOR: Saving lives, one foster at a time

Growing up, my family always had pets — at least one dog, a cat or two, a rabbit, a bird, a couple of fish, and at point, an iguana.
When I moved out on my own, one of the first things I did was get my cat, Teddy. She’s a bit of the jealous type, which has thankfully kept me from turning my home into a full-blown animal sanctuary.
That love for cats — and animals in general — was tapped into a little over a week ago, when one of my colleagues alerted me to a kitten he found crouching and meowing in our parking lot.
You could tell the kitten was extremely young — wobbly legs, eyes still closed and very, very small. Six ounces and about a week old, I would later find out.
I immediately began placing calls to people I knew were affiliated with rescues. Thankfully, I was able to get ahold of one — Weatherford Whiskers — who agreed to take the kitten in.
I waited as volunteers weighed the kitten, wiped her eyes and placed her inside a towel atop a heating pad, I began asking more about the organization, what they needed, how people could help. One thing that stuck with me was their foster population.
If you’re like me, you’ve followed posts from local shelters about animals that are available for adoption. And while forever homes are the absolute goal, having fosters plays a huge role in helping to save animals.
Weatherford Whiskers currently has more than 100 fosters, but is always looking for more, as are many other rescue entities. A simple glance at the intake numbers at your local animal shelter will let you know that there can never be too many fosters. And what I found out is that fostering is a lot easier than you may think.
I always had this common misconception that to foster an animal, you need to be home 24/7, monitoring them at all times. The truth is, there are several different levels of fostering. For instance, someone who may be retired or can devote more time to being home would work well with a newborn, while someone like me, who is away for hours at a time, would do well with a nursing mother or a grown cat.
With the exception of “foster fails,” fosters will usually keep the animal until it gets adopted. That frees up a space at the rescue, which can then free up the animal shelter by rescuing another. And if there’s a financial concern, not to worry — most of these rescue organizations pay for most, if not all, costs associated with the fostered animal.
I definitely see a foster application in my future, but I understand that fostering may not be for everyone. You can still contribute by volunteering at a shelter, making a monetary donation or dropping off supplies and/or food at one of these entities — many of them have wish lists on Amazon and other sites with items they are most in need of.
Every little bit helps to save a life.
Sally Sexton is the managing editor of the Weatherford Democrat.
