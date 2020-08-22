Hello folks!
There is a lot of election “talk” going on these days. If you are not a registered voter, Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote in the presidential election. Early voting starts Oct. 13th and if you wish to vote by mail, call 817-598-6185. Plan ahead and mark your calendars!
FBC Millsap sponsored the annual “fiesta stack” lunch for MISD on Wednesday. It looked a bit different with COVID considerations but 175 staff and faculty were provided lunch. The Millsap Garden Club provided ice cold drinks including various flavors of bottled tea and water. Thank you to all the members who donated to this cause. Thank you teachers and staff for all you do. Your bulldog community appreciates you!
Sept. 18 — Millsap Homecoming
Oct. 9, 10 — Crazy Water Festival
“Mums by Michele” is asking everyone to place their orders as soon as possible. Call her at 940-452-8844. Support local business.
Let us remember to pray for our school staff and students as they face new challenges to go with all the old ones. Pray for our leaders and the upcoming election.
Have a happy week.
Susie Schofield is a resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com
