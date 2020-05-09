Hello Millsap and friends,
This past week was “Teacher Appreciation Week.” So many have gone above and beyond to educate the children of our community under such trying circumstances. Teachers, thank you so much for all you have done and will continue to do. Shout out to all of you.
It’s Mother’s Day weekend and some mothers are in nursing homes and haven’t seen their families in a while. Rumor has it that flowers can’t even be sent to them as the flowers may carry COVID-19. Thank you to all those moms and so many others making sacrifices and loving their families in so many ways.
There was a super moon on Thursday. It is also known as the super flower moon because it’s the first full moon in May. Cinco de Mayo was marked by meteor showers. The heavens have been busy this week.
The Garden Club will host a garage sale at the mayor’s house (316 Brazos) on May 14, 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many others in the area are hosting sales, so grab your masks and come on out. Bring a donation for the community food pantry if you would like.
Plans were being made to participate in the national food drive sponsored by postal workers. It would have been in May but it has been canceled. Thanks to the Millsap post office for your willingness to help. Maybe next year.
Millsap Church will not have drive-in services as they will return to the sanctuary May 10, adhering to many safety precautions. Many other churches will probably be doing the same.
Have a blessed week and enjoy moms and those who have been like moms.
THOUGHT: By the time we can go out and do things, it will be so hot in Texas, we will want to stay inside!
