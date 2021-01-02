My mother always said it was bad luck to put your Christmas tree away until after New Year’s. Well, I followed that rule for a while and then decided there was no logic behind that reasoning except to put off the end of the glorious holiday. So mine is gently put away in hopes of a Christmas without a pandemic next year.
The live Nativity held at the Cool Melon Stand was a wonderful gift from Holder’s Chapel to our community. The weather was cooperative and the loving spirit of the presenters was a beautiful display of the reason for the season. Thank you for your efforts!
We are one day into those resolutions. Good luck and stay on track. I didn’t make one because there are so many I need to make, I couldn’t settle on one. (Not a bad excuse is it?)
THOUGHT: The razor blade is sharp, but can’t cut a tree. The axe is strong but can’t cut hair. Everyone is important according to his/ her unique purpose. Never look down on anyone unless you are admiring their shoes!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
