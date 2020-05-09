As Mother’s Day approaches, many families prepare to honor their moms in special ways. Appreciation for all that moms do is so needed, especially in a time when many moms are working from home, educating their children, and trying to keep everyone healthy and safe.
But, Mother’s Day is not an easy day for everyone. There can be many reasons for this, but in this column, I only have space to address three. First, those who have had an unhealthy or abusive mom, those who are grieving the death of their mom and women who are wishing they could be a mom
For those whose mother is not a safe and healthy person in their lives, seeing pictures on social media of everyone else’s “World’s Best Mom” can be painful. Whether mom was never present in their lives, was abusive, or perhaps struggled with addictions or mental illness, seeing others’ “perfect moms” is a difficult reminder of the mom they wish they had, and the mom who never will be. Mother’s Day can be full of grief, even if their moms are still alive, because they are grieving the absence of that healthy relationship.
If you or someone you know is struggling in this way, give yourself patience and grace. It’s okay to have mixed emotions about your mom and relationship with her. If she is not a safe person for you due to abuse, neglect or other reasons, acknowledge that. Allow yourself to grieve that relationship. Also, look around to see if you have anyone else who has filled that void in your life. Are there other mentors, friends or family members who have stepped into that role for you? Reach out to them on Mother’s Day or any other day and let them know that. Maybe even try to talk to them or have a Zoom session with them on Mother’s Day.
For those whose mother has died, this can be a very difficult day. Especially if this is your first Mother’s Day since the death. Allow yourself to grieve and experience all the emotions related to this day. Some of the many possible emotions you may experience include joy for happy memories, sadness at missing your mom, guilt for things you wish you would have said or done with mom and anger towards those around you who still have their moms present to celebrate. All of these emotions and more are normal and okay.
You may just want to be home and in your thoughts on this day, or you may want to remember your mom in a special way. Some find visiting the grave or one of mom’s favorite places helpful. Others retell memories or write them down. Writing a letter to your mom may be helpful, or even doing something for others in her honor, such as making her famous pie and taking it to a neighbor or donating to an organization that she supported. Giving back or serving others in her memory often helps others feel a sense of connection and purpose.
Finally, some women find Mother’s Day to be difficult because they wish they could be a mom. Whether they have experienced a miscarriage or death of a child, are unable to get pregnant, are waiting for an adoption to finalize or are in many other situations that prevent motherhood, Mother’s Day can stand as a reminder of the things they wish could be.
If you know a woman struggling with one of these or many other difficult situations, reach out to them on Mother’s Day. Whether it’s a card, a text or flowers, just acknowledging to them that you know it’s a difficult day can make such a difference for them. These moms often feel forgotten on a day when so many are remembered.
We have two amazing organizations that I am honored to be involved with in our area that help women after the death of a child. The first is Gathering Hope (gatheringhope.org ) which provides free online support and an annual free event in October held in Fort Worth for survivors of infant loss and miscarriage. Go to their website to register for this event, or send the information to someone you think may benefit from this support.
The second organization is A Memory Grows (amemorygrows.org ) which provides low cost retreats at a bed and breakfast in Granbury, Texas, for couples who have experienced a miscarriage, infant loss or child loss. They also provide free events, including an event for Mother’s Day, for parents to support one another. Go to their website to find out more info. Sponsoring someone on a retreat can also be a great gift for a mom or couple who has recently experienced this type of loss.
On this Mother’s Day, remember to have patience with yourself and patience with others. You never know what someone else is experiencing.
Mary Kathryn is a Licensed Professional Counselor with a private practice in Weatherford. She can be reached through her website at
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.