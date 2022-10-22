GUEST COLUMN: Beacons for each other

School year in full swing, holidays approaching fast, mid-terms and many other activities — we have plenty to keep us busy. Our community is a close one, with friendly rivalries on Friday nights, friends and family gathering on Sunday mornings, and events aplenty throughout the county. Everyone is on board the ship and we all seek a successful journey.
Recently I was a part of my sister’s wedding. It was a busy affair, as most weddings are, with issues arising seemingly at every turn. The bride had just donned her wedding dress when the power to the venue went out — every bride’s worst nightmare. The excitement quickly came to a halt and what is supposed to be a day of love, celebration, and happiness quickly faded to despair and melancholy. In that moment I realized something, something attainable and accessible to everyone — the outlook of our actions. Our outlook defines who we are and what actions we are willing to take. What we will allow and what we will do is based on this.
It is said our actions define us, in good times and moments of crisis. We scrutinize how people act in crisis, but the captain of a steady ship still acts and must be recognized accordingly. When the high school football team wins, we act, congratulating them on their hard work and determination. When they lose by a field goal as time expires, we act, reassuring them their hard work and determination were on display and they will get them next time. Our outlook enables us. We view circumstances dependent on the information available. Our outlook then guides us. Are we willing to accept things as they are? This does not mean we must speak at city meetings, protest grievances, or even start a rally of support for a cause. The outlook of our actions is much simpler and accessible to all. Our outlook allows for us to lead our ship in inclement weather.
Leadership has many definitions and interpretations, and who we perceive as leaders differs from person to person. Servant leadership, embodied by the late Dr. Jim Boyd and the 16th President of Weatherford College, includes a foundation of serving others and what I believe instrumental in leadership qualities, he was a person that others should aspire to copy. Should we ignore criticisms, cover up problems, or allow power and prestige to influence us? If we did, it would undermine our community standards and what we have built. Our outlook prevents us from looking the other way when transgressions happen. We do not allow our children to cheat, our coworkers to lie, or our neighbors to steal.
So, in that moment at the wedding, with the bride in her dress and the power having gone out, my outlook was to remain positive. This was her day, and we would get through this unfortunate hurdle, most likely laughing later at the odds of this occurring. But remaining positive and knowing although I had never been a bride or had the power go out at my wedding, we could overcome this. The good or bad things do not have to happen to you, some may have more knowledge and experience, but your voice matters. Our outlook defines us, and we can serve each other improving our ship.
This is our community, our ship. The outlook of our actions is within us, it is our view of ourselves and what we are willing to allow. Our actions do not have to compare to the hero running into a burning building or a servicemember laying his life down for another. We control our ability to grow our community and our outlook together is powerful. If you want change, seek change in your way. If you believe something is unethical and wrong, act. Our politics, careers, and goals all differ, but we all want to see our community succeed. Our outlook defines our actions, and together we can be a beacon for others.
Scott Butler is a resident of Weatherford.
