Thanksgiving is a wonderful time. Here in Texas, we start to see changes in the seasons with leaves browning, fall fashion emerging, and the flavors of fall appearing. Whether you are team Thanksgiving or team Christmas, it can also be a stressful time with family gatherings, budgeting for trips and gifts, and the anxiety of not accomplishing the goals you have set as the year nears its end. One thing we know for certain is the standard that has been set for our actions during this time of year.
Standards are at the core of our lives, whether it is the home we live in, the customer service we receive, or the policies that govern. A strong foundation sets the minimum for how things are to be done and can motivate people beyond this standard. For instance, standards dictate vehicle manufacturing to provide protections in a crash. Without these standards we might see a bucket of bolts rolling down the interstate endangering others. In an organizational setting, standards give people direction to follow policies and knowledge of how to handle situations. Comprising the workplace manual, standards create a baseline for people to perform but also create an avenue for accountability.
What do you do when standards are not met? If your steak is not cooked the way you prefer, you may not send it back but instead leave a smaller tip. In the office, you may speak to a colleague, supervisor, or even human resources if the situation warrants. But standards give us the knowledge on what to do and how to handle these situations. Without them we are left to our own devices and the resulting outcome is not always beneficial. This is why policies and standards for conducting business is so important. They give us awareness of expectations and previous handling of situations provide a precedent to move forward. There is nothing more harmful to a workplace environment than bad precedents and preferential treatments.
A double standard can have a negative impact on workplace culture and grow distrust or toxicity quickly. Job duties may differ but holding everyone accountable where rules apply to everyone equally is important for success. Oftentimes we take standards for granted, assuming wages will be fair with job requirements, our schools will educate students satisfactorily, or when having issues at work we can report them appropriately. Standards in any organization are paramount as they facilitate efficiency and context for tasks. Whether the waitstaff at one of our local establishments, leaders in the community, or elected officials, everyone needs to be held to the same standard of conducting themselves ethically and with integrity.
The recent elections allowed us to voice our opinions about the standards we expect to see from our elected officials at the state level. Although election cycles are a tumultuous time and many are relieved with their conclusion, after the holiday season it will begin again. Only this time, municipality positions will be on the ballot and the responsibility for creating and implementing standards is up to the managers and leaders in the community. The standards we expect and desire to see implemented in our growing community will serve as a baseline for how we are perceived and who we elect.
The traditions of the holiday season are many, giving thanks and altruism throughout. Advancing professional excellence — one of the eight ethics principles the American Society for Public Administration promotes — is undoubtedly not high on the list of priorities. What better time though to discuss how we can be better in our actions. During the holidays, we are appreciative and acknowledge how blessed we are. We can promote the standards we value to strengthen our community, and if standards are high, we can make a difference together.
Scott Butler is a resident of Weatherford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.