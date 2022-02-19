GUEST COLUMN: How COVID-19 affects the heart

People who have had COVID-19 may experience long-lasting symptoms. As a cardiologist, many patients ask how this virus affects the heart.
Coronavirus can invade heart muscle cells, causing scarring or muscle cell damage. Inflammation caused by the immune system trying to fight off the virus can also cause heart damage. These could lead to heart failure, arrhythmia and increased risk of heart attack and stroke.
Symptoms such as dizziness, heart palpitations, chest pain and shortness of breath can be signs of recovering from COVID-19 — or they might be symptoms of a heart-related problem. If you have recovered from COVID-19 and are experiencing these or any other unusual symptoms, please contact your doctor.
As you may know, February is Heart Month. In recognition of this — whether you’ve had COVID-19 or not — I encourage you to assess your lifestyle to see if you need to make some heart-healthy changes. Heart disease is preventable and controllable with some simple lifestyle modifications, such as eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly.
Choosing healthful meals and snack options can help you avoid cardiovascular disease and its complications. One particular style of eating, called the Mediterranean-style diet, has been shown to have a protective effect on the heart. This diet is is rich in fruits and vegetables and focuses on lean protein, whole grains and moderate amounts of unsaturated fats. Another heart-healthy diet, called DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) emphasizes fruits and vegetables, while limiting sodium, saturated fat and sugar. Talk with your doctor or a registered dietitian about a heart-healthy eating plan that is right for you.
Getting the right amount of exercise is also also crucial habit when it comes to heart disease prevention. As little as 30 minutes of physical activity a day can reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease. But optimally, you should get at least 150 minutes of heart-pumping, moderate-intensity physical activity per week, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ “Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans.” Examples of moderate-intensity activities include brisk walking, water aerobics, gardening, doubles tennis and biking slower than 10 miles per hour. Sad to say, but only about one in five adults and teens regularly get enough exercise to maintain good health. You should also work to reduce the amount of time you spend sitting, as even light-intensity activity can offset some of the risks of being sedentary.
If you are concerned about your heart health, schedule an appointment to talk with your doctor. If you are experiencing heart attack symptoms, call 911 or go to your nearest emergency room. More than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort.
We are fortunate here in Parker County that Medical City Weatherford is accredited as a Chest Pain Center Cycle 6 by the American College of Cardiology, recognizing the hospital’s expertise and commitment to treating patients with chest pain.
Cardiologist Akif Mohammed, MD, is medical director of the heart catheterization lab at Medical City Weatherford and practices at Heart Center of North Texas in Weatherford.
