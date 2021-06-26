As a children’s book author, there is no higher honor than having a child tell me that they stayed up late to finish one of my stories. But my heart was touched even more deeply on June 22, when the Weatherford City Council recognized me for my writing. As a former resident of Weatherford and alumna of WISD schools, it was so meaningful to be honored by my hometown. My parents opened the Golden Moon Restaurant on South Main Street in 1983, and they operated it until just last year. My family and many of my dearest friends still live in town, and whenever I visit them, I still think of it as going home.
And so, last summer, I closely followed the national news coverage of the protests over the Confederate statue on the Parker County Courthouse lawn. I was proud to see several of my former WHS classmates leading the efforts to remove and relocate the statue. I would later learn that some of them could trace their heritage to enslaved peoples who lived in Weatherford before the Civil War.
Over the past year, these activists have met with city and county officials about the monument, raised tens of thousands of dollars to fund relocation costs, and identified an appropriate alternate location that meets the requirements of the Daughters of the Confederacy, who own the statue. They have continued to work on the issue with determination and respect, despite the racism and threats of violence they have received from counter-protestors. I have been dismayed to see how many obstacles they have faced, but I have not been surprised.
I grew up knowing two Weatherfords. There was the town that welcomed my family with open arms and open hearts when my mother and father started the first Asian restaurant in the county; the community that supported our family business and kept our doors open even as Weatherford grew and big chain restaurants moved in; the place where I made the best friendships of my life.
But Weatherford always had another side. It was also the town where I was called a “chink” and where I was often told that I should “go back to China.” It was the place where I was taught in U.S. history class that the American Civil War was not fought over slavery, but was a battle over “states’ rights.”
In the years since, I have learned so much. I have read Texas’ Declaration of Secession from the Union, which states that we joined the Confederacy in 1861 for the chief purpose of “...maintaining and protecting the institution known as negro slavery — the servitude of the African to the white race...” The Confederate monuments that were built on the grounds of government buildings during the height of Jim Crow segregation (such as Weatherford’s statue on the courthouse lawn) were meant as symbols of power and intimidation to those who came looking for justice.
I have also learned more about my own Asian American history, which tells me that I would not exist if Black people in this country had not fought so courageously to have their own humanity recognized. My father was able to immigrate to the US from Thailand because Black Civil Rights activists paved the way for the passage of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which removed racist barriers for immigrants of color. In 1967, Mildred and Richard Loving fought all the way to the Supreme Court for the legality of their interracial marriage. Without them, my own parents would not have been able to marry, and I would not be here to write these words.
Another lesson I have learned over the years is that though Weatherford may not be perfect (no place in this world is), it is a special place, and I am incredibly lucky to have been raised here. I have never found another community where people care for each other with such grace and kindness. The town will always be in my heart and will continue to be a part of every story I write.
The cardinal rule of writing books for children is to never talk down to them and to never lie. Children are too smart for that anyway. They always see through our fancy words and watch us to figure out what we really believe. I wonder what children see when they look at the courthouse lawn to the lone monument to Confederate soldiers. There are no other monuments in sight, no statue for Weatherford’s veterans who served in two World Wars, who fought and died overseas to protect our country and its ideals. No monument to the indigenous people who lived on the land for thousands of years before being forcibly removed. No memorials to the enslaved people who were lynched on the courthouse lawn, but whose descendants still rise, still live to speak the truth and fight for a better future for all of Weatherford’s children.
Our children are watching and listening all the time. When they grow up to tell the story of Weatherford, Texas, which story will they tell?
