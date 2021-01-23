I recently read an opinion piece written by an AP author named Zeke Miller. There once was a time when a reporter wrote unbiased actual news. This has changed drastically. It was not a slow progressive change — it was a slam dunk. Suddenly, with the change of presidents from one to another, in a certain year, reporters decided for themselves that they should bring their personal opinions into the mix of news and reporting. What was once news as reported by the likes of Walter Cronkite — a true news reporter — has now turned into a mob of people with journalism degrees who ignore what they learned in college, reporting their opinion rather than fact. I acknowledge that there are times that opinions and facts collide. That should not factor in the reporting — for any reason.
If someone wants to report on their own opinions, they have the liberty to author books or op-eds, yet, the prime-time and print news is where they chose to do battle with those they disagree with. I am truly saddened to see the state to which news reporting has stooped, from the pedestal it once resided to the gutter it now occupies.
It would be a wonderful miracle if, one glorious day, news reporters do just that, report the actual news — facts, not opinions. I do yearn to hear the facts from those who earn money for the reporting of news, whether on televised newscasts, print news articles or radio news channels. There are places for opinions: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Parler and many more. I urge those “news reporters” to publish their opinions on social media and to publish factual news on other sites that can be backed up by irrefutable evidence that would withstand any defense attorney’s scrutiny. If it can be backed up by irrefutable facts, it is news. If it is not able to be backed up by irrefutable facts, then it is mere opinion. I truly wish they could keep those separate.
Thank you for publishing this paper for the county. I close with this thought: Ephesians 4:29 tells us quite plainly, “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” Again, in Exodus 23:1, we are admonished thusly, “Do not spread false reports. Do not help a guilty person by being a malicious witness.” In James 4:11, we read, “Brothers and sisters, do not slander one another. Anyone who speaks against a brother or sister or judges them speaks against the law and judges it. When you judge the law, you are not keeping it, but in sitting judgment on it.”
Even Confucius told many proverbs. To add to those, I have a few also. Proverbs 10:18 tells us that those who conceal hatred with lying and spreads slander is a fool. In the next verse, we learn that by holding our tongue, we become prudent. Finally, in Proverbs 16:28, we learn this: “A perverse person stirs up conflict, and a gossip separates close friends.”
I have a hope that news reporters will soon return to reporting the actual facts of what is happening around our country — and forgetting their opinions except for social media.
Thank you for allowing us to have a voice.
Tracy Mansell is a resident of Poolville.
