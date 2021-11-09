According to the U.S. Department Interagency Council on Homelessness, “2.5 million children are homeless in the United States.” The council’s website also states that “one out of every 30 children are homeless in the United States alone.” These are historic numbers, and the growth of rate is only increasing with each passing year.
In 2020, a remarkable yet simple idea was formed to end child homelessness. Yet, no one seems to know about this strategic plan. After carefully and mindfully researching to end child homelessness, I found that we as a nation and society can do so much more to end this tragic and unforeseen predicament. Luckily for our children, the U.S. Department Interagency on Homelessness has collaborated with some of the nation’s strongest and most well-known affiliations in the world. These affiliations include the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Housing and Human Development, the Department of Education, the Department of Justice, the Social Security Administration and the Department of Labor. Each one of these departments plays an integral role in providing a significant future for a homeless child.
National goals have been set forth by opening doors for homeless children. After meeting for countless hours and setting aside their own personal lives, a brilliant formulaic plan has been created for our communities to follow. These assessments were created to not only help homeless children but also were put in place to help homeless children who have had to commit crimes in order to survive. This means that after a child has been arrested there will be strategic assessments put in place for that child when he or she gets out of juvenile detention.
We as a nation have barely begun to understand what youth homelessness truly means. According to the Federal Framework to End Youth Homelessness, “Approximately 45,000 children and youth living without a parent or guardian (unaccompanied) under the age of 25 are homeless.” An abundance of these children seems to be having the same economical and emotional attributes. From family problems to racial disparities. That is where these federal assessments come into play.
Reading these numbers can be staggering and take an emotional toll on your spirit regardless of if you have children or not. If you keep asking yourself, “I’m not sure where to begin” or, “You can’t make a difference in a homeless child’s life” or, “It’s too late to help a homeless child whose committed crimes,” you’re completely wrong. People a lot smarter than you and I have carefully thought out these assessments to create a beautiful life and future for children thought of as a lost cause.
These assessments have been carefully and thoroughly reviewed so that each individual person looking to help will have basic guidelines to follow, meaning that if you apply yourself and follow these guidelines, not only should you be able to help improve the quality of life for a homeless child but our community — and even bigger, we as a nation — should be able to vastly improve each individual homeless child throughout America and generations hence.
When you sit back and look at the shocking number of homeless children in America and you start to feel helpless, remember that the point of this column is to make you feel secure in what The U.S. Department Interagency Council on Homelessness is doing. This editorial is also written to remind us of the effects of what homelessness has on our youth today.
According to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network, “children who experience homelessness are twice as likely to commit a crime and end up in juvenile detention.” The study also concluded that “these children also have emotional trauma that at times can be erectable.” Child homelessness can create a long-lasting and irreversible ripple effect on the child’s life, psyche and moral compass.
Another study concluded by the National Child Traumatic Stress Network revealed that “the experience of homelessness results in a loss of community, routines, possessions, privacy and security. Children, mothers, and families who live in shelters need to make significant adjustments to shelter living and are confronted by other problems, such as the need to reestablish a home, interpersonal difficulties, mental and physical problems, and child-related difficulties such as illness. Homelessness also makes families more vulnerable to other forms of trauma such as physical and sexual assault, witnessing violence or abrupt separation. The stress related to these risks comes in addition to the stress resulting from homelessness itself and can impede recovery due to ongoing traumatic reminders and challenges.”
In conclusion, the studies and outcomes performed by all the various institutions striving to end child homelessness have gone above and beyond for our youth today. Of course, there’s always room for improvement and growth but hopefully, the hard work that all these institutions and my careful research and findings have informed you of are enough that we can find a way as individuals and as a community to improve the well-being of homeless children everywhere.
Aaron Beahrs is a Weatherford College student studying acting and guitar. He is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and a board member of the WC chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success.
