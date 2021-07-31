GUEST COLUMN: Small school myths, busted!

Myth 1: Small schools don’t have enough opportunities for students.
Truth: Garner High School students have lots of academic, extracurricular, and career/technical opportunities including courses in general employability, agriculture, A/V tech, digital media, floral design, engineering, culinary arts, equine science and small animal management. These offerings will expand each year as our students progress through their programs. Fine arts include visual arts, music and theater. We compete in second-eighth grade academic UIL and One Act Play and will continue to encourage this with our new high school. We offer regular and honors level academic courses and have a partnership with Weatherford College to offer dual credit courses in the future. Uniquely, our students can begin earning some of their high school credits as early as seventh grade! This will allow for maximum flexibility in designing individualized graduation plans to ensure every student graduates with either an associate’s degree or professional licensure for immediate employability and further sets us apart from other JH programs.
Myth 2: Small schools don’t have sports.
Truth: Garner students participate in volleyball, basketball, track, cross country, tennis, cheerleading and golf. We are committed to growing these programs from elementary on, and as we grow, even more programs will be added. In reality, our students participate in many more sports than they would at other schools. Our size allows interested students the opportunity to work out, grow, and learn the value of athletic teamwork. The coaches and teachers work closely with each student athlete to develop their strengths and push them toward personal growth and greatness.
Myth 3: Small schools don’t have enough specialized staff.
Truth: Our schedule is intentionally designed so that staff are able to work in their areas of strength and passion to meet the needs of their students. All of our instructional staff including teachers and paraprofessionals are highly qualified for each of their roles. This year we are thrilled to have added seven new teachers to the growing Garner family, including two new CTE teachers who in addition to other duties are building our new AG program in response to community feedback.
Myth 4: School doesn’t prepare kids for the real world.
Truth: Garner does. We are a small school preparing kids for a big future. In addition to high academic expectations and support, we intentionally take time to teach skills needed for the real world such as leadership, perseverance, and respect for others and yourself. In fact, this year we are revealing our new #G3 campaign: Garner’s Got Grit. We take field trips designed to facilitate real world financial literacy, and we consistently look for opportunities to give back to our community and world.
A WORD OF WARNING: There is zero anonymity at Garner. Every student is seen, heard, spoken with and challenged every day. We can best sum up the Garner experience with a quote from one of our incoming ninth graders about his decision to stay at Garner to be a part of our inaugural HS class of 2025: “I know you all love me and will really teach me. I know you won’t let me fail.”
Space is limited. In order to meet the specialized needs of all our students, our current facilities are completely maxed out. However, there are a few individual spaces in certain classrooms. If you are interested in applying, please email admissions@garnerisd.net.
Diane Shaw is principal of Garner ISD.
