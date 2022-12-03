GUEST COLUMN: Texas high school football's influence

When you reach your late 70s, it’s a blessing that your youngest grandson plays high school football.
Point of clarification, he’s a self-taught exceptional kicker! This is the last of four grandson footballers. Each played at a different high school in North Texas at different times. I rarely missed their games. It’s been new era ball by osmosis for this PawPaw with long game trips and unpredictable weather.
I grew up in Houston, had a good experience at a new high school playing with my friends. Good enough to receive a full scholarship to the University of Houston in Bill Yoeman’s second season. This was in spite of a high school head coach that wasn’t pleasant to be around and was later demoted. So I was coached by a misfit and then a top notch successful businessman. Unfortunately, I ran out of body parts to sacrifice in order to complete my college football days. But thank God I had the chance to play the game I love.
Last season, a new head coach took over at my youngest grandson’s school with it’s strong winning tradition in less than a decade. I was curious to meet his acquaintance, and that occurred at a grass planting event at my daughter’s new home. She bought the team for a day at the annual fundraiser.
He grew up in the same county where he coached through the ranks. He is high energy, full savvy and popular. He took that team to the championship game at AT&T, and is on the same course in the playoffs as I am scribing today. Our discussions started a year ago on my admiration for a coach that has to be a master physiologist, motivator, leader, manager, doctor and boss in order to be near successful.
He responded by pointing out individual players, calling each’s name and explaining how he knew what gets through. There is so much inside and outside noise from all sources. He understands that he’s shaping lives and trying to lead them to a good future. No doubt that he is the glue that keeps it together.
I joined the Quarterback Club and am trying to stay up with both younger generations. I even sponsored a junior mentee with college scholarship potential on size alone and may have to see him on to his senior year. We elderly can distract in looks, but somehow back in the day I graduated college, attended graduate school, served my country, worked up through three major corporations, started my own business, served on civic, bank and professional boards, served 20 years in leadership in the Texas Legislature, developed a ranch from scratch and retired financially successful.
And I will always be a competitor, even when 80 is around the corner. I believe Texas high school football contributed.
Kenneth “Kim” Brimer is a former state senator who also served in the Texas House of Representatives. He now lives in Aledo.
