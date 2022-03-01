A year ago, Winter Storm Uri delivered a devastating lesson on extreme weather and Texas’ vulnerability to it. Days of deadly sub-freezing temperatures, impassable roads, and statewide disruptions in electric, natural gas and water services inflicted a shared trauma on Texans and the state’s economy.
And that was just one event. All told, Texas endured 12 extreme weather events in 2021 that caused $26.3 billion in damages, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That made 2021 the third costliest year ever for extreme weather, after 2017 and 2008.
Texans have noticed. The new Texas Voter Poll released by Texas 2036 this month reveals that 77% of Texas voters are concerned about extreme weather.
These weather events invite Texans to consider what we can do differently to avoid reliving such tragedies. That’s especially true with energy, a life-and-death issue during extreme weather.
Energy reliability and affordability are key. Both require a diverse energy portfolio that includes new and innovative solutions, ones that build on Texas’ existing energy strengths while propelling breakthroughs such as renewable energy, energy storage, carbon capture and hydrogen fuels. This wide-ranging, future-focused approach will increase sustainability while reducing carbon emissions that contribute to extreme weather trends.
Such diversity is a hallmark of energy leadership. And according to our polling data, Texans are deeply invested in remaining the nation’s energy leader: three out of every four voters want Texas to remain at the forefront of America’s energy future, especially when it comes to embracing new technologies that are cleaner and improve air quality.
Texans have strong opinions on precisely how our state should remain an energy leader. By wide margins, voters support the concept of energy expansion, where oil and gas remain part of Texas’ energy economy, while our portfolio expands to include nuclear, renewable, and other alternative energy sources and technologies. Texas voters were less in favor of moving away from oil and gas toward an entirely renewable portfolio.
A Texas energy expansion offers a common-sense mix, increasing the sustainability of the familiar while embracing innovations offered by the new. Expansion is a policy that respects the value of our oil and gas industry while broadening our portfolio to include cleaner energy technologies such as hydrogen, carbon capture and geothermal energy.
But a true energy expansion requires help from state leaders. First, they need to maximize the opportunities within the federal bipartisan infrastructure law that are essential to our energy growth.
The law provides billions to states for carbon capture and hydrogen innovation hubs, as well as opportunities for energy storage and advanced technologies such as small modular nuclear reactors. By drawing on Texas’ existing energy expertise, leaders can bring these funds to Texas and catalyze our energy expansion. Voters want this to happen: our poll found that 73% want the state to apply for federal infrastructure dollars.
Second, Texas needs a policy framework to guide our energy expansion. Our competitors in Oklahoma, Louisiana, and New Mexico have done far more than Texas has done to develop state policies that will cultivate energy expansion-related sectors, especially in areas such as hydrogen and carbon capture.
They are organized for success. Texas needs to do the same.
For energy expansion to succeed, Texas will need policies and a regulatory framework that signal encouragement and legal certainty. Between now and the state’s 2023 legislative session, state leaders should actively study these issues and work with industry, academic, and nonprofit experts to develop consensus on workable solutions.
Texans’ preferences are clear: changing weather patterns are evident, as are the damages they cause and the uncertainty they create. Texans are open to - and hungry for - new approaches for Texas’ energy future.
An energy expansion offers a hopeful, exciting solution, increasing the sustainability of our current energy portfolio while charting a new path.
Jeremy Mazur is a senior policy adviser at Texas 2036 and a former director of government relations for the Texas Railroad Commission.
Rob Orr is a senior policy adviser at Texas 2036 and former government relations manager for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. This column first appeared in The Dallas Morning News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.