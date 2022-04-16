To vote by mail in Texas, you must qualify under one of the following categories: 65 years of age or older, disability, expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, expected absence from county or confined in jail or involuntary civil commitment.
If a voter meets any of these criteria, they may fill out an application for a ballot by mail. The application must be mailed or dropped off in our office by the voter themselves, if emailed or faxed the Election Office must receive the original within four business days after the office received it.
New items on the application: Voter must provide one of the following, this number must match the numbers on the voter’s registration file to be accepted:
• Texas Driver’s License, Texas Personal Identification Number or Election Identification Certificate Number issued by the Department of Public Safety (NOT your voter registration VUID#)
• Last four digits of your Social Security number
We recommend entering both numbers on your application to be safe. You can also call the Parker County Elections Office at 817-598-6185 to see what is on file for you. There is an area where you may write in your email address and phone number. This is recommended so that we can contact the voter if there is an error on the voter’s application or carrier envelope.
Once you received your ballot, vote the ballot, place it in the secrecy envelope and then place the secrecy envelope into the carrier envelope, which is the white with the purple stripe envelope. Before you seal the carrier envelope, lift the flap and fill in the blanks under the “Required Information” section. Voters are missing this important step.
The voter needs to enter their Texas Driver’s License, Texas Personal Identification Number or Election Identification Certificate Number issued by the Department of Public Safety (NOT your voter registration VUID#) or the last four of your Social Security number. We are recommending that you write both numbers under the flap. Now seal the envelope and sign your signature in the designated area. Both the ID number and the signature are required for the ballot to be accepted.
If your carrier envelope is rejected the Election’s Office or Early Voting Ballot Board can contact you about your defect and how to cure the correction. There are several ways to correct a carrier envelope:
• Go in person to the election office and fill out a corrective action form within six days after Election Day.
• Go to votetexas.gov and click on “Track My Ballot” to certify your ID information within six days after Election Day.
Vote in person at a polling location, by canceling your mail ballot.
Crickett Miller is the elections administrator for Parker County.
