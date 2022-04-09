There is armed conflict in many parts of the world. The atrocities of Ukraine caused by Russia are unspeakable! There is racial and religious discrimination, hate crimes, terrorist attacks, a political swing to the far right fueling demonstrations and protests that all too often become violent.
The gap between the haves and have nots is widening. Democracy is under attack in many countries including our own. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused suffering and death, loss of jobs and economic chaos around the world. The climate crisis that has been pushed to the background is an even greater threat to our future and to all life on earth. It is not something that might affect our future but is today with changing weather patterns around the globe, melting ice, rising sea levels and powerful tornadoes, hurricanes, flooding, droughts, fires. Fires have been recorded even in the Arctic Circle!
I attended the Beto rally at Chandor Gardens. It was a cold, very windy day. An amazing crowd filled the gardens with many standing. Outside the gardens were a group of protestors with their signs supporting Abbott and Trump. They were orderly and quiet. Their time was spent waving their flags.
I wanted to invite them into the gardens, leaving their protest banners outside. I didn’t speak to them, and they didn’t speak to me. But I have thought so much about this and wondered if they knew anything about Beto, what he stood for and his plans if elected governor. If we know nothing about the opposition, can we cast an intelligent vote.
I’ve always been a Republican/Democrat, my parents were Republican/Democrat, I know what those Republicans/Democrats stand for. I am a staunch Democrat/Republican, and nobody will ever change me! Politicians talk a lot about change. Change from what to what? I don’t trust those Republicans/Democrats.
Being an uninformed voter is a quick way to losing our democracy! How did those Hitlers and Stalins and Putins come into power? Did anyone realize what they really stood for or what their plans were when they put a stranglehold on the country? Who and where are those people who can take on the challenges of the world or even locally and not just want power? We have access — truthful access to enormous amounts of information about every candidate. Mitch McConnell openly said to the country, he was sent to congress to stop Obama from implementing anything he purposed! What is wrong with that picture?
Go to a rally of the opposition. You might learn something. Hear what a candidate has to say, don’t believe the TV or radio stations owned by the candidate. Try PBS, best way to hear both sides. Our responsibility is making an intelligent decision, knowing WE keep our democracy strong. The blame is on all of us — a weak, lazy voter makes for a weak, lazy country! The challenges are many and can be overwhelming. We can never lose hope — hope for a future for our children and grandchildren. We can’t wait for them to solve all the problems. Now is our time! The best way for taking on the responsibility of what began with the industrial era is to cast a ballot that our candidate of choice is the person we place our hope and confidence in, and that this person is the best for the enormous challenges of our time!
What is hope? How do we define hope? Hope is what enables us to keep going in the face of adversity. It is what we desire to happen, but we must be prepared to work hard to make it happen. Never lose hope!
Nancy McVean is a resident of Weatherford.
