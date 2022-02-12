My skin itches at the sound of the word “politics.” It’s OK if yours does too.
We should make this a normal discussion in public. I should have read the entire United States Constitution and the Texas Constitution before 2020, but I didn’t. If you can relate, there’s no shame from me and there’s hope! It’s never too late to educate ourselves, be informed and understand our God given freedoms we have on paper. And yes, some of our rights are only on paper. You don’t have to be well versed in political hooey to get educated on your Constitutional rights, election systems and processes. You just have to be willing. Most days I am grateful to be willing.
The 2020 election sent me on a journey to find information about our local election systems and processes. I have been asked by many citizens, including many of our current elected officials, “why are you doing all this research, Trump won Parker County?” My goal was to prove the 2020 General Election in Parker County was a legal election regardless of who won.
All of the information WE have gathered to date is public, open-sourced data. Knowing where to find information was and still is a bumpy ride. Numerous communications have been submitted to Parker County Judge Pat Deen, the county commissioners, the elections office, GOP Chairman Scott Utley, the county attorney’s office, the district attorney office, the county clerk’s office, the Secretary of State’s office, the Texas Attorney General’s office, the Governor’s office, Texas Department of Health and Human Services, and many, many more. To say the least, this journey has been frustrating, confusing and beautiful. I am amazed at the information citizens have the right to request through the Texas Public Information Act.
I must give a GIANT “thank you” to Mr. Larry Walden, my county commissioner, Precinct 3, and Mr. Jeff Swain, district attorney, for taking those very first phone calls from me last year and helping me navigate county government departments. I had no idea all that the county commissioners court is responsible for! Wow! You can get a glimpse by going to parkercountytx.com and reviewing past meeting minutes. Attending in person is very educational.
Many citizens, including myself, want to know that our 14th Amendment right was and is being protected here in Parker County, Texas. Was my vote counted and was it counted as I intended? After a year of intense research, I’m still not certain. There are thousands across this great nation doing the same and I can promise we will never stop seeking the truth. I am willing to share with anyone all data gathered thus far, present to groups, churches, garden clubs, front porches, etc. I encourage all citizens to do their own research. I found through this journey that the current Parker County Judge Pat Deen does not allow citizen public comment on non-agenda items in the Parker County Commissioner’s Court as outlined in Texas Government Code, Open Meetings, 551.007. This means that if the Court chooses not to place a requested item on the agenda and I am “not allowed” to speak publicly on non-agenda items during court ... Hmmmm. Great job to all surrounding cities like the city of Weatherford and other Texas counties for allowing your citizens public comment on non-agenda items! It matters. It’s important to me to personally and publicly thank John Forrest, county attorney, for suggesting to me the best way to help inform fellow citizens of my journey might be through social media like Facebook and town hall meetings. I have been denied on three separate occasions to be added to the county commissioners court agenda. Mr. Forrest’s suggestion helped give me the courage to write this letter. Again, thank you Mr. Forrest.
My first attempt at reaching out to Scott Utley, the current Parker County GOP Chair, was in June 2021. He was courteous to respond with texasgop.org for more information on how to be involved locally. I found it difficult to locate meeting dates and information on how to be involved other than donating money. As of [Feb. 4], the site still shows Donald J. Trump as president of the United States of America and Larry Fowler as sheriff (God rest his soul). I did find how to subscribe to the Republican GOP email list and I appreciate those communications, which are generally focused on the next meeting date and fundraisers. After attending my first Parker County GOP meeting in August 2021, I spoke briefly with Mr. Utley after the meeting and expressed interest in being involved in precinct chair activities for my local area neighborhood, and gave him my contact information to pass on to the current precinct chair. I have not been contacted further by Mr. Utley but I did recently stumble upon the parkercountydemocrats.org website and its super informative for anyone wanting to run for precinct chair and get involved. The site explains what the responsibilities are for precinct chairs and much more. Republican or Democrat, the deadline to file your application is Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 6 p.m. The position does not have to be vacant in order to run, and just maybe the current precinct chair would welcome your involvement!
We should expect our elected officials to uphold their oath of office, be responsive, be open to questions and be willing to take appropriate actions, even when it’s unpopular to do so. We need legally elected officials that understand they work for us, We the People. It’s been my experience, elected officials put up with a lot y’all, but they also choose to run for office and if elected, to work for us! I have recently met with Dr. Thomas Moorman, who is running for Parker County judge and I’m hopeful he will honor his words to me and address Texas Government Code, Open Meetings, 551.007 in the Parker County Commissioners Court by allowing citizens a voice on the record. After speaking with Ms. Rachael Watson, who is running for Parker County GOP Chairman, I am hopeful that Ms. Watson will honor her words to me and continue to be willing to listen, review, and address issues related to our election systems and processes as Parker County’s GOP chair.
I am happy to share my journey with interested citizens and can be reached at jenn@jennz.com .
Jenn Edwards is a resident of Millsap, and has lived in Parker County for 20 years.
