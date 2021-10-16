GUNTER: Regular mammograms can help save lives

Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I want to remind everyone of the life-saving importance of annual breast cancer screenings.
Because of the pandemic and numerous other challenges over the past 18 months, many people postponed getting important elective procedures and health screenings like mammograms. But I urge women not to put off scheduling their annual or recommended mammogram. This essential screening test is the best way to find breast cancer early, before it is large enough to be felt or cause symptoms — and when it is easier to treat.
If you’ve never had a mammogram, you should know that it is an x-ray of your breasts used to detect tumors too small to feel or abnormal cells in the lining of a breast duct that can develop into cancer. Considered a preventative measure, a mammogram is covered under most insurance plans. The exam typically lasts between 15 and 30 minutes.
Finding breast cancer early can save your life or the life of someone you love. Millions of women are living with breast cancer and survival rates have improved over time, thanks to early detection and advances in treatment. However, women must remember to get regular screenings every year, as an estimated 281,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in 2021, with more than 44,000 people dying from the disease.
Understanding a woman’s family history, personal health history and individualized risk can help ensure that she is offered the most appropriate breast health screening at the right time. Talk with your doctor about your individualized risk for breast cancer and the timing of recommended mammography screening for you. It’s also important that all women be familiar with their breasts, conduct regular breast self-exams and promptly report any changes to their healthcare provider.
You can quickly and easily schedule your mammogram right here in Weatherford by calling 817-594-1227, or book online at SolisMammo.com/DFW/Medical-City-Weatherford. After you have signed up for yourself, encourage your friends and neighbors to remember to schedule their mammograms as well.
Amelia A. Gunter, MD, is a Medical City Weatherford general surgeon whose practice is limited to diseases of the breast.
