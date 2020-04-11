Because of the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping our world, Passover and Holy Week are more shrouded with darkness and death this year than I’ve ever experienced. Around the globe, we are up to our necks in illness, death, grief, isolation, fear and exhaustion. (Our family has an ER doctor in New England, a border patrol supervisor on the Rio Grande, and aged mothers in Dallas and Florida nursing homes, so it’s personal to us.) Our present troubled times should serve to remind us that these religious celebrations were originally birthed in darkness, fear, confusion and death. The faith and celebrations came later as people recognized the hand of God in the events of Passover, Crucifixion and Resurrection.
Most of the time, the 23rd Psalm will get me through a crisis like this. But these days, I seem to need a bit more help to find God, who, at the same time, is searching for me. Today, I find that light in the words of well-known Rabbi Harold S. Kushner, the author of “When Bad Things Happen To Good People.” In his 80th year he has written a book entitled “Nine Essential Things I’ve Learned About Life.” Here is the passage that has helped me find God in these troubled times:
I have come to find God in the quiet heroism of people who find themselves called on to do more than they ever believed they were capable of doing: the widow left alone without the companionship of family or the financial resources she needs, but who somehow manages to live a meaningful life; the parents of an autistic child who labor to raise their child, to love him, to find schools and employment for him, and the child himself, cast into a world that plays by rules he does not always understand; the husband or wife caring for a spouse afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease, loving him or her without any expectation of being loved in return; the commitment of men and women like the artist Homer’s lone fisherman, doing difficult jobs and earning less money in a year than many athletes or hedge fund managers earn in a week, because that is what life demands of them. I find God not in the tests that life imposes on us but in the always surprising capacity of ordinary men and women to rise to the occasion….God does not send the problem: genetics, chance and bad luck do that … What God does is promise us, I will be with you; you will feel burdened but you will never be abandoned.”
During this pandemic, we owe our full support and deepest gratitude to all those on the front-lines, those in the supply lines, and those unsung heroes who have dared, in spite of their fears, to show up. They are doing things they never thought themselves capable of doing for our sake and all their fellow human beings. Neither can we forget to thank their loved ones and families who must support them from a distance.
John Paul Carter is a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
