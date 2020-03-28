Hello Millsap,
It looks like the mesquites are beginning to bloom and bluebonnets are popping up along the road ways! Birds are singing and early spring flowers are lifting their heads. Hints of spring are around the neighborhood. With 91 degree temperatures, April seems to have vanished except for the thunder showers. It is a great time to be outside or go for a long walk. Social distancing is not a problem in Millsap.
Our dedicated ladies who manage the food pantry are still serving our community on Tuesdays from 8:30 to 10:00 at Millsap Church.
Our circle of friends has gotten smaller as family and friends said good bye to Wayne Walden. Wayne was a 1955 graduate of MHS. Memorials to the Ex-Student scholarship fund can be mailed to the Ex-Student Scholarship Fund, PO Box 801, Millsap, TX 76066.
A STORY TO MAKE YOU SMILE: “There was a young man who had a beautiful young lady for a roommate. His mother came to dinner and her suspicious about her son and his roommate intensified. The son read her thoughts and again insisted that they were only roommates and nothing more. Days later the beautiful young lady noticed a special silver plate was missing and nowhere to be found. The son emailed his mother as to whether she might have picked up the plate in no way implying that she had. The response from the mother was that she was not implying anything either, but if the beautiful young lady was sleeping in her OWN bed, she would have found the silver plate under her pillow by now!”
God bless and protect you this week!
THOUGHT: I know worrying works because none of the stuff I worried about ever happened. (Will Rogers)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.