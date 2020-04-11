The Weatherford Democrat is one of Texas’ historic newspapers. It is one of the few that have lasted over 100 years.
When I enrolled for graduate classes at the University at North Texas in the early 1970s, they asked me what I wanted to do my master’s thesis on. Without a pause, I responded I wanted to do a history of the Weatherford Democrat. The local newspaper had been purchased by Donrey Media Group out of Fort Smith, Arkansas, ending a storied chain of family ownership.
My professors said I would be pretty much on my own since they had not had a newspaper history thesis.
There had been a fire at the newspaper plant after I had returned to teaching and a number of issues had been destroyed. Filing of back issues left something to be desired. Not knowing what would be available, I set out on a search.
This was before the days of microfilming everything. A check of area libraries had little success and even the famed Barker Library at the University of Texas at Austin failed to produce much help. Using the resources at local colleges also was futile.
A letter to Bill Boykin, executive director of the Texas Press Association in Austin, gave some encouragement. Bill said the TPA did not have files or microfilm of the old papers but that they would now begin filming all of the papers over 100 years old.
I was able to find a dated microfilm of the first edition and a few others at the Weatherford and Fort Worth library archives. I was able to research all of the Ayer Newspaper Directories from 1895. This gave me a wealth of information.
Hiram Baker and W. V. Cullum began the paper in an already crowded market. With a county population of about 25,000, there were already three papers — the Leader, Parker County News and the Republic. Baker was the son of C. C. Baker Transfer Co. owner. Cullum-Baker Printing Company was listed as editors and publishers. The Democrat and Leader were publishing eight pages each with the Democrat printing on Thursday and the Leader on Wednesday.
H. E Moss was hired as editor in 1897. The following year, Ayer reported that the Democrat was running 12 pages a week while the competition was printing only eight and four.
A house ad in one of the early editions said the paper was “a progressive, wide-awake, no patent plate, up-to-date newspaper …right on the great and important issues of the day.” In writing my thesis, I said the statements were evidently true since the paper has survived when a score of other papers have come and gone.
The first years had the six-column, Thursday weekly following the same pattern each. Eight pages was the norm per edition.
The first change came in 1900 when Baker left to take a captaincy in the Spanish-American War. A number of local citizens including the pastor of the First Baptist Church joined in the conflict.
With the departure of Captain Baker to fight in the war, the paper began one of its most interesting phases. An East Texan purchased the paper and circulation figures began a steady climb. Aaron Smith had been born without arms but had learned to compensate and could type with his toes. He invented a device to answer and talk on the telephone.
Smith, who later began Branch-Smith Publishing in Fort Worth, sold the paper to C. M. Smith in 1906 but Aaron returned with Victor E. Martin to run the paper for a short time. Eugene Moore took over in 1909 as the Weatherford Printing Company and changed the name to Democrat Publishing in 1910.
Moore had one of the longer strings of ownership. R. K. Phillips became editor in 1916 and continued until 1919, when he took over publication. More about the Phillips years in the next installment.
Vandagriff is a retired managing editor of the Weatherford Democrat and a retired college history professor emeritus, who still writes, teaches and speaks. Contact: jvan222@sbcglobal.net or 817-341-3719.
