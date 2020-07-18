Dear Editor:
History cannot be changed but can and should be documented and used for the betterment of our future. It should contain descriptive and measurable elements of quality, quantity and time.
Perhaps we should for the sake of community good, focus on what we all have the ability and power to change or control, which is only our own individual actions from this very second in time on, aka “the future.” Think before you speak.
Blessings, peace be with you and DeColores.
Timothy L Dawson
Weatherford
Commented
