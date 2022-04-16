HOLBROOK: How to know if it's allergies, COVID or the flu

With spring winds blowing pollens across our area, we’re experiencing an overlap of seasonal allergies, COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory conditions. With many common symptoms among these respiratory conditions, it may be hard to tell them apart. Here are a few symptoms to look for with all of these illnesses.
With allergies, you will typically have issues related to sinuses or eyes. Think red, itchy, watery eyes and sneezing. Tree and grass pollens have been very high lately, making allergy sufferers miserable.
With COVID-19 or flu, patients are more likely to have one of these symptoms: body aches, chills, fever, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. Of course, unique to COVID-19 is a change in or loss of taste or smell, although we are not seeing this as much with recent variants.
Many symptoms of COVID-19, allergies and flu can overlap. These may include cough, runny nose, congestion, sinus pressure, headache, sore throat, difficulty breathing/shortness of breath and malaise (a general discomfort or fatigue).
Because the symptoms can be confusing, if you suspect COVID-19 or flu, consider getting tested. Certain medications may reduce the severity of these illnesses if taken early. And if you are experiencing shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea to the point where you can’t keep any fluids or food in you, you can become dehydrated and weak. That’s when you need to seek medical attention.
With less mask-wearing and more people gathering, physicians are seeing a rise in all respiratory illnesses. Medical City Healthcare emergency rooms have seen an increase in flu cases over the past few weeks, so flu is still hanging around. And as the summer travel season begins, the risk of exposure to respiratory illnesses increases. The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older receive an annual flu shot. If you and your family have not had your flu shot, be sure to get the flu vaccine before summer travel. Don’t put it off because flu vaccines are usually not available in the United States after June — until the vaccine for the next season becomes available in the fall.
Keep in mind that, just as with COVID-19 and flu, it is possible to have COVID-19 and allergies at the same time. It’s helpful to stock up on antihistamines for your seasonal allergies. And if symptoms become severe or unmanageable, call your physician or head to the nearest ER.
Emergency medicine specialist Nathan Holbrook, DO, is the medical director of emergency services for Medical City Weatherford.
