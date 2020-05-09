In these desperate times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m reminded of Audubon’s story, retold in “Walden” by Thoreau: “The traveler asked the boy if the swamp before him had a hard bottom. The boy replied that it had. But presently the traveler’s horse sank in up to the girths, and he observed to the boy, ‘I thought you said that this bog had a hard bottom.’ ‘So it has,’ answered the latter, ‘but you have not got halfway to it yet.’”
Everyday we wonder where the bottom is in this pandemic and if we’ve finally gotten to it. But the next day we learn that as deep as we’ve sunk in death, illness, hunger, unemployment and economic loss, we still haven’t reached solid ground yet. Painfully, we are learning how small our world is and how interconnected we are to each other. And no one can accurately tell us, personally or collectively, where the bottom is in all of this.
Too often I feel helpless in the face of this crisis. I’m unable to pretend that there is no real danger to the people in our family, our nation, and our world. My anxiety, at times, leads to anger or withdrawal. I keep fighting feelings of hopelessness. Besides prayer, what can I do to retain some semblance of hope in such darkness?
Light came for me last week in the form of a daily e-mail from the Church of the Saviour in Washington, D.C. It contained this quote from a book entitled “Active Hope” by Joanna Macy and Chris Johnstone:
“Active Hope doesn’t require our optimism. We can apply it even in areas where we feel hopeless. The guiding impetus is intention; we choose what we aim to bring about, act for, or express. Rather than weighing our chances and proceeding only when we feel hopeful, we focus on our intention and let it be our guide.”
As we battle this pandemic, we may feel insignificant, helpless and pessimistic.
But, our hope and intention is that we all survive this nightmare, find the bottom and make our way out of this swamp. Rather than waiting until we feel optimistic and surer of success, we can activate our hope by doing what we can, as little as it may seem. Even though we may not realize it, we have an important role to play in the resolution of this crisis.
For myself — an 81-year-old senior — and my house, besides praying, we will attempt to stay home as much as possible, wash our hands, wear masks when we’re out, order take-out food, help our neighbors, keep in contact with family and friends by phone or email, and stay knowledgeable. Right now, that’s our short list for being actively hopeful about finding the bottom in this pandemic.
The particulars of active hope will be different for each of us according to our circumstances. It may take time, but with respect, encouragement, and mutual care, we will find the bottom of this and get on solid ground again — together. What’s your plan?
Lord, thank you for ALL those on the front lines. Help us at home to turn our hopes into actions, no matter how small, as we search together for the bottom. Amen.
John Paul Carter is a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.