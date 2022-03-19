HUGGINS: Don't put off your colonoscopy

Have YOU been screened for colon cancer? With the incidence of colorectal cancer increasing in younger people, screening is the key to getting ahead of this disease. Colon cancer is more serious and more common than you may think.
So, as we observe March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, remember that early detection is key to battling colon cancer and saving lives. Colon cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer in men and women in the United States. In 2022, an estimated 151,030 cases of colorectal cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S., and an estimated 52,580 people will die from the disease, according to the American Cancer Society.
The good news is that colon cancer is treatable and often preventable when found early through screening exams. And, the exam is covered completely by many insurance companies.
The gold standard screening test is a colonoscopy, which takes only about 30 minutes, during which you are comfortably sedated. During the procedure, a gastroenterologist like myself will examine the entire length of the colon with a flexible tube fitted with a miniature video camera on the end. Specialized instruments can be passed through the tube to identify and remove any pre-cancerous lesions.
In addition to getting screened for colon cancer, it’s important to pay attention to your body and potential symptoms that could lead to effective and early diagnosis. Sometimes patients will try to ignore symptoms by making excuses to themselves:
“This bleeding is probably just my hemorrhoids.”
“I’m not regular on the toilet because I’m always stressed out.”
“I didn’t think colon cancer could affect me so young.”
Certain people are also at higher risk for colorectal cancer and should talk with their doctor about whether beginning screening at an earlier age might be right for them. For instance, colorectal cancer rates in the Black community are the highest of any racial/ethnic group in the United States. African Americans are about 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer and about 40% more likely to die from it than most other groups, according to the American Cancer Society.
In addition, 20% of colon cancers are family-related. People with a first-degree relative (a parent, sibling or child) who has experienced colon cancer have a significantly higher risk over the general population. So, people with a family history should talk with their doctor about when to begin screening.
How do you know when you should get a colonoscopy? In general, talk to your doctor about scheduling a colposcopy if you are:
• Age 45 or older
• Older than 40 with a family history of colon or rectal cancer
• Noticing changes in your bowel movements, including bleeding or pain, regardless of your age.
If you have concerns, don’t second-guess yourself. With so many benefits, there’s no reason to avoid this painless, quick and potentially life-saving procedure.
Gastroenterologist Tim L. Huggins, MD, is on the medical staff at Medical City Weatherford.
