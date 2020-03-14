In my counseling practice working with women, I often see new moms who are struggling with postpartum depression (PPD). I love working with these new moms and helping them find hope in a difficult time of adjustment to parenthood, especially since I struggled with PPD myself. Many moms struggle with guilt over their feelings of depression, as they have heard they should “enjoy” this time with their baby, or they may have struggled with infertility and feel guilty that now that they actually have a child, they are not loving every minute of it. In this column, I will talk about PPD, what it is, its symptoms, and how you can help.
Postpartum depression is a major depressive disorder that starts specifically after childbirth, usually starting in the first month but it can be identified much later. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2019), 1 out of 10 women experiences symptoms of depression, and 1 out of 9 women experiences PPD symptoms. According to statistics, depression often goes undiagnosed and undetected, and pregnant women are no more likely than nonpregnant women to be diagnosed or treated for depression. This is despite the fact that pregnant women have multiple doctors appointments for check-ups during pregnancy and afterwards with a newborn.
PPD is now a global mental health concern, and it is one of the most severe problems in women’s health. It is estimated to be the second largest factor of death in women who have recently given birth. The statistics show that more studies are needed in the diagnosis and treatment of this issue.
Symptoms of PPD may include irritability, sadness, anxiety and crying. Other symptoms may include hopelessness, guilt, loss of interest in normal activities and changes in sleep or appetite. Women experiencing PPD may have lower energy levels and a decrease in sexual desire. They may have difficulty concentrating and lower self-esteem. They may feel useless and incapable of completing daily tasks. Additionally, with PPD, women may feel a sense of guilt for not being a good mom, a disconnection from baby, and even a fear of harming the baby.
If left untreated, the consequences can be fatal. Women with PPD are at risk for harming themselves and the child. Twenty-four to 49% of women who have been diagnosed twice with PPD attempt suicide. Additionally, there may be long term consequences for the child. Due to the lack of caregiving interaction between the mother and baby, the child may experience affective and intellectual impairments. In summary, both the mother and the child are at risk for major consequences if PPD is left untreated.
If your wife recently had a baby, and you have noticed some of these signs of depression in her, talk to her about your concerns. Encourage her to call her doctor or reach out to a therapist to help schedule an appointment. Make sure you are supporting her and participating in the caretaking of the baby, household work such as laundry, meals and cleaning, and taking a shift at night so she can sleep. If you are unable to do this because of job obligations, ask family or friends to come and help during this stressful time and even ask them to take a night shift with the baby or help with household tasks.
If you know a mom who has recently had a baby, ask how she is doing and encourage her to be honest. Tell her you understand that being a new mom is exhausting and hard, and that you want to help. Ask her what would be helpful for her. She may appreciate some time alone while you watch the baby. She may want you to just come hold the baby while she gets laundry done or takes a nap. The most important thing is that she feels supported and knows she is not alone.
Finally, if you are a new mom, please know that you are not alone! There is help. Reach out to your doctor and be honest about how you are feeling. Call a therapist such as myself or get a referral from your doctor. Reach out to family or friends for support, and know that they want to help. And, if you are having any thoughts of hurting yourself or the baby, please call 911 or go to your nearest emergency room.
Helpful resources:
Postpartum Hotline (not for emergencies): 1-800-944-4773
National Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800-273-TALK
Mary Kathryn is a Licensed Professional Counselor with a private practice in Weatherford.
