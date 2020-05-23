Try, try again. That is the mantra for a historian. You may never know, that third time might really be a charm.
San Diego is one of my favorite cities. It wasn’t exactly on my bucket list but I had wanted to see the famed zoo and safari park for many years and the harbor with its history would high on the list. A beautiful coastal city.
A few years ago, an opportunity arose for Dottie and me to visit that part of the Pacific coast. It was further intriguing because the Bankhead Highway celebration was being planned. I had been to Washington D.C. where the highways began and San Diego was the terminus. How lucky can you get.
When we began our tour, I asked where was the historical marker for the end of the transcontinental highway. Blank stares and frantic searches on Google did not produce the desired result. They said the marker had been removed from its location and stored away. Naturally I was disappointed but I realized more research was needed. Surely, the end of the transcontinental was worthy of recognition.
I returned home and started digging in Dan Smith’s account of the Bankhead, which concentrated on the Texas portion. Dan said the monument was in the park across from the U.S. Grant Hotel, where the welcoming dinner was held.
My next trip west found that Horton Park was being re-built and any marker there had been put into storage. This presented another problem, the marker was said to honor the Jeff Davis Highway, not the Bankhead. Many of the early trails piggybacked other routes, The Jeff Davis, Robert E. Lee, Old Spanish Trail, Broadway of America and Bankhead all followed basically the same route. No wonder the confusion.
When I returned home, a quick check of Dan’s Bankhead book said the California governor failed to attend the city’s welcome of the military caravan from the east at the Grant Hotel. Therefore the event “didn’t exist.” I began a telephone and email conservation with the San Diego History organization. Renato Rodriguez was a new employee there and we hit it off. He said that the street was not always Broadway. Dan said many street names across the country had been changed to honor the Bankhead and the title given it by some was the Broadway of America.
Renato supplied me with some pictures and cleared up the marker removal program. The Daughters of the Confederacy dedicated the marker honoring Davis and later Union veterans living in San Diego had it removed. Some 30 years later, it was rededicated in Horton Park and it remained there until recent events caused its permanent removal. The marker was a plaque inlaid on the brick path to the Plaza Fountain.
The concierge at the Grant Hotel checked for us and found the Pacific Milepost marker was still in the park with its bronze compass on top. The marker is the same as the one at the starting point at the ellipse in Washington D.C. with the exception of The wording on the sides indicates its location and significance.
Now, I have photos of the monuments indicating the beginning and ending of the transcontinental highway that opened up wide travel opportunities. The Broadway of America section actually ends at the Cabrillo National Monument at Point Lobos, west of downtown San Diego.
Persistence paid off and now I know the beginning and ending of the Bankhead Highway that passes just north of my house.
Vandagriff is a retired Weatherford Democrat managing editor and college history professor emeritus
