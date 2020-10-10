The wisdom of the Taos Pueblo, as beautifully expressed by Nancy Wood, says,
Be still until the waters clear.
Do nothing until the darkness ends.
Rest until the storm clouds pass.
Wait for winter’s breath to die.
The beauty of the language cannot hide the fact that waiting is one of the most difficult things that we ever do in life. Because of the inward anxiety involved in waiting, it sometimes takes as much courage to wait as it does to act.
When we’re faced with a dangerous situation or a difficult decision, Parker Palmer says in “A Hidden Wholeness,” that our primitive inclination is to relieve our tension as quickly as possible. Instead of taking more time to carefully consider our options, we often rush to either fight or flee. Our impatience, he says, is rooted in our fear of failure or of appearing indecisive and weak.
While there are times that call for rapid, resolute action, there are other occasions when the tension involved in holding “both/and” for a while is a wiser choice than the relief involved in the speedy “either/or” alternative.
When we attempt to avoid this tension, Palmer believes, we sometimes deprive ourselves of a chance to find a better solution. Taking more time for dialogue and reflection can allow “opposing ideas to enrich and enlarge each other until a new vision emerges.”
In communities and groups where there is division and sharply diverse opinions, attempts to move-on too quickly without adequate processing may produce majority rule, but not vital consensus. On a personal level, “holding powerful tensions over time” can open our hearts and minds to a greater capacity for compassion, empathy, and hope.
While “choose you this day” is one of the Bible’s persistent themes, there is also the repeated command to “wait.” In the New Testament, this becomes the familiar call for believers to endure with “patience.”
The promise of Isaiah is that “they who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.” (40:31) In Matthew 25, Jesus uses three parables to instruct his disciples about what to do while they wait: prepare for the long haul, use what you’ve been given, and help those on the margins. And his constant urging to “fear not” serves as a corrective for the anxiety involved in waiting.
Indeed, before and during his crucifixion, Jesus resisted the temptation to flee or fight, choosing instead to endure the pain of waiting, trusting his future to his Father’s hands. And when we refuse to be stampeded into premature decisions, this same Jesus will be at our side, calming our fears, as we wait for “the waters to clear.”
Lord, as we wait for this Pandemic to end, for the election to be decided, and to be reunited as one people, grant us not only the courage to act, but also the courage to wait — and the wisdom to know which is Your will. Amen.
John Paul Carter is a Parker County resident and regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
