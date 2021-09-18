As COVID-19 cases surge once again, our hard-working healthcare colleagues continue to make tremendous sacrifices to help keep our community healthy and safe. After 18 months and counting of battling this virus, I’m asking everyone in our community to join me in expressing our gratitude for the compassion and care provided by our local healthcare heroes.
These heroes are weary from the physical and emotional toll of what they do and see every day. They include doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, environmental services staff (who keep the hospital safe and clean), hospital food service staff, emergency medical technicians and many other people who work in both clinical and support roles. If you know someone personally who works in healthcare, please remember to thank them for all they are doing to provide compassionate care. If you see someone at the grocery store wearing “scrubs” or a hospital ID badge, I encourage you to stop and thank that healthcare hero for their service.
But the most important thing you can do right now to help our healthcare heroes is to get yourself and all of your eligible family members vaccinated against COVID-19. Unfortunately, most of the COVID-19 patients within our hospitals are unvaccinated. 99% of the people who die from COVID-19 are also unvaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccines have undergone the most intense safety monitoring of any vaccine in history, with more than 352 million doses administered across the U.S. as of August. The vaccines have been shown to be highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death from the Delta variant, which is more contagious and spreads faster than earlier forms of the virus. In addition, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for people ages 16 and older. This month, booster shots will be widely available, offering further protection as the vaccine effectiveness wanes with time.
It cannot be overstated — vaccines save lives and keep people out of the hospital. I got the injection to safeguard myself, my family and my community. Getting the shot for yourself and your loved ones will help bring us through the greatest challenge of our generation. And please remember that it helps support, protect and thank our #HealthcareHeroes!
Sean Kamber is the CEO of Medical City Weatherford.
