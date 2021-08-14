Weatherford is home to great schools, from our wonderful public and private schools to Weatherford College. It may surprise some in our community to learn that Medical City Weatherford is also an outstanding teaching facility, dedicated to training the next generation of physicians.
With a growing population in Weatherford and across Texas — not to mention the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — the demand for healthcare has never been greater. And yet, nationwide and within North Texas, our communities are facing a shortage of physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals. That’s why I’m very proud that Medical City Weatherford is marking five years since we began our Graduate Medical Education program.
Medical City Weatherford’s parent company, HCA Healthcare, is the nation’s leading provider of graduate medical education with over 5,000 residents and fellows nationwide. These programs, including Medical City Weatherford, are led by accomplished medical faculty and are governed under rigorous standards.
Medical City Weatherford’s GME program has grown substantially over the past five years and currently consists of over 30 graduates specializing in internal medicine and preliminary medicine. The growth over the years illustrates the success of the program. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise again, this support, under supervision of medical staff members, enhances the care experience for the many patients who come to us and count on us for safe, high quality care close to home. Residents may also provide care at Lone Star Medical Group — family care for patients that do not have a medical home. It’s gratifying to see so many of our students take up roots right here in Weatherford after graduation, practicing medicine in this vibrant and friendly community.
I am proud to highlight the extraordinary benefit of Medical City Weatherford’s GME program as example of our positive impact and how we are working to create healthier tomorrows in Parker County and beyond.
Sean Kamber is the CEO of Medical City Weatherford.
