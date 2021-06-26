KAMBER: Getting back to normal through vaccination

Get back to normal. That has been our unified goal since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in North Texas in March 2020. Fewer COVID-19 cases and safe increases in social gatherings are positive signs that we are getting closer. After witnessing firsthand as patients struggled to breathe and our compassionate caregivers were stretched to their emotional limits, I know everyone shares my hope that we never again experience such a pandemic.
That is why everyone must remain vigilant — and responsible — by continuing to follow CDC guidelines and by getting vaccinated.
I — and many of our expert clinicians at Medical City Healthcare — continue to be asked why a COVID-19 vaccine is necessary in light of declining cases. The answer is that ending this pandemic requires a multimodal approach using all available tools.
Science shows that the available COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, providing protection to the person receiving it as well as to those around them. Because not everyone can be vaccinated against COVID-19 — including babies, children under 12, some who are seriously ill such as with cancer, or have certain allergies — our neighbors, community and our country depends on widespread vaccination to protect the vulnerable. That, combined with people who have recently recovered from COVID-19, will help us reach “herd immunity,” which is what happens when a large part of the population is immune to a specific disease.
Those who cannot get vaccinated against COVID-19 must also continue to practice CDC recommendations including masking and social distancing, to reduce the risk of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others.
I know people are weary and ready to resume normal activities. I am too. I can assure you that the physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, environmental services professionals and so many others who have worked tirelessly at Medical City Weatherford and our sister Medical City Healthcare facilities are ready for normal as well. It takes all of us, working together, following the CDC’s recommendations and getting vaccinated, to create a healthier tomorrow.
Sean Kamber is the CEO of Medical City Weatherford.
