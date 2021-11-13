As we celebrate Thanksgiving this month, I hope you’ll join me in expressing gratitude for the ongoing work of the amazing healthcare heroes in our community.
This is the second holiday season we will observe while operating in a pandemic environment, and I am so grateful for the dedication, compassion and commitment demonstrated by caring healthcare colleagues — from physicians and nurses to pharmacists, therapists, technicians and dedicated support staff. I continue to be impressed by their selfless, inspiring attitudes as they work each day under immense pressure, sharing smiles and encouragement with patients and their families. I appreciate the sacrifices they make to protect and care for our community.
And their care does not stop at the hospital doors. Our Medical City Weatherford colleagues recently donated 600 cans of food for the Parker County Center of Hope, and they regularly host hospital blood drives to benefit the community.
I’m optimistic that this holiday season and the new year will be brighter. Today, we have access to lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines and new tools and knowledge to help us care for COVID-19 patients. We’re not out of the pandemic yet. In Texas, 70,000 fatalities from COVID-19 have been reported as of Nov. 1, 2021, with 318 in Parker County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. And our dedicated Healthcare Heroes continue to show up every day in courageous service to our community.
Our team is honored to be able to serve this community. We love to celebrate the happy milestones — like the delivery of 580 babies in our hospital so far this year. I hope that you will give thanks with us this holiday season for our shared blessings, and that you will express your appreciation to our hard-working #HealthcareHeroes when you see them in person. You can also share an encouraging Thanksgiving message for them on social media at facebook.com/MedicalCityWeatherford.
On behalf of all my colleagues at Medical City Weatherford, we are truly grateful for you, our community, for the love and support you continue to send our way.
Sean Kamber is the CEO of Medical City Weatherford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.