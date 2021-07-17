This summer, we are facing a nationwide blood shortage described by some as the worst in decades.
This comes as many in our community return to pre-pandemic activities, and hospitals are seeing a rise in situations that require blood. These include elective surgeries postponed in the last year and even increased trauma cases as more people are exposed to dangers related to leaving their homes.
Several factors are contributing to the current severe blood supply deficit, including the cancellation of blood drives at schools and workplaces due to COVID-19 and summer vacations — which means that travelers are less likely to make time to donate.
The result of these factors is that demand for blood has far outstripped the supply, both nationally and in Parker County. As a result, our local blood supply is at a critical point, with blood donations decreasing over the last few weeks — despite many community appeals.
That’s why Medical City Weatherford is helping raise awareness of the need to donate blood to help our family members, friends and neighbors. To help ensure a stable blood supply, we’re asking community members to join Medical City Weatherford colleagues as we roll up our sleeves for a blood drive at our hospital on Tuesday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Carter BloodCare bus will be located in our parking lot at 713 E. Anderson St., and you can reserve an appointment online at https://bit.ly/MCWBloodDrive .
Studies show that a key reason why a person doesn’t donate is that they have never been asked to do so. I encourage you to invite your friends, family, co-workers and church members to join you in saving lives. One donation can help three people.
Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently, and there is no upper age limit for donors. You’re also eligible to donate if you’ve had a COVID-19 vaccine or had the virus and recovered. Learn more about donor eligibility guidelines at carterbloodcare.org/eligibility.
Our community has a reputation for caring for each other. Think about all the people who might need blood, from cancer or sickle cell patients to a mother who just gave birth. I hope you will join us in caring for our community by donating blood - or perhaps setting up a blood drive at your business or church. Together, we can create healthier tomorrows.
Sean Kamber is the CEO of Medical City Weatherford.
