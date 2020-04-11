The title is taken from Psalm 2:12. The Psalmist gave this directive considering the reality of the sovereignty of God. He asked a question, which is as relevant today as it was when the Psalmist wrote it. “Why do the nations rage and the peoples plot in vain?” (Psalm 2:1)
I confess that over the recent weeks I have been angry, first with myself, then with those who profess to know the truth and live ignoring it. I ask, “Have I failed to adequately teach God’s people about biblical worship?” There appears to be little understanding of our need to gather for worship and whom we worship.
Our spiritual dilemma of faithfulness to God’s word versus civil directives appears to have clouded our, even my, thinking. Of course, we don’t want to put others at risk for most activities, that is, except those physical “needs” considered essential.
The answer: confess my sins daily and constantly remind myself of the God whom we love. The one to whom we bow before in worship, our Redeemer who is the King and Head of the Church, the Lord Jesus Christ!
I believe that our fundamental problem is our desire to be autonomous. We think that we are the center of the universe and certainly the most important thing is our physical health. Charles Darwin, for example sought to eliminate man’s need of the Creator God. His theory was purposed in proving that all creation came about through chance and natural selection. He supposed that if his theory of evolution was true then man could assume the place of God.
Most have rejected pure Darwinism. Over the years there have been many caveats made to Darwin’s original theory. As we have learned more about God’s wonderful and marvelous Creation, pseudo intellectuals have modified Darwin’s theory to accommodate the observed intricacies of our Universe.
Darwin wrote of one of the weaknesses of his theory. He admitted that the theory of evolution could not explain the complexities of the human eye. He was sure that as technology advanced, those complexities would eventually be explained in evolutionary terms. Today the functions of the human eye are known but the eye’s ability to do all that it can still points to the sovereign purpose of God. As we learn more about ourselves and the world around us, Psalm 139:14a gives us great assurance that we are fearfully and wonderfully made by a sovereign Creator.
Still men suppress the truth in unrighteousness. (Romans 1:18) This is precisely the Psalmist’s point in Psalm 2. Faced with our true place as creatures before a sovereign Creator, we seek to be god and think that we can “make ourselves safe.” Especially during times such as these, Christians must remind themselves that God is sovereign. He is sovereign over everything. There is nothing that comes to pass that He hasn’t ordained. But He is not the author of evil.
God’s word reveals the reality of “living in Christ” in all circumstances. Psalm 2: 11-12, “Serve the Lord with fear, and rejoice with trembling. Kiss the Son, lest he be angry, and you perish in the way. For his wrath is quickly kindled. Blessed are all who take refuge in him.”
Serving the Lord begins with worship. Worship is humble submission to God. The New Testament calls believers to offer themselves as living sacrifices that are holy and pleasing to God because that is our reasonable worship Romans 12:1. I pray that the Church will seek God’s deliverance so that we might again gather to worship and praise Him as He has commanded.
The Psalmist declared what was at stake for failure to know the truth. He said that Jesus’ anger, judgment and wrath would be experienced by those who persist in thinking themselves to be God. The most evident testimony that one acknowledges Christ before men is to bow before Him in worship.
This is not news. Yet, we have allowed the world to shape our behavior. We’ve succumbed too often to the elevated worth of those who rule over us rather than govern us as we have elected them to do.
Jesus said to fear the one who can destroy both our bodies and souls in hell. Don’t be deceived, Jesus is the Sovereign Lord. Fear Him trusting in His deliverance. He will have the final say. Christian, persevere in being a true disciple of Jesus. Remain in His word. “Kiss the Son!”
Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
