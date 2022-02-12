The entire nation has faced immense challenges during the past three years, and industries across the board have been hard-hit without a doubt. Medical staffers and restaurant and grocery workers come instantly to mind.
From supply chain challenges to staffing challenges to poor treatment by frustrated customers — working Americans have gone through the wringer since 2020. Add in a helping of the personal challenges so many have known — like losing loved ones, battling health issues, and suffering through isolation — and you have a recipe for burnout.
Public education workers have felt the strains acutely, and I’m not referring only to teachers. Bus drivers, food service workers, custodians, maintenance workers, mental health counselors, administrators, school resource officers, coaches, special education specialists, technology staff — every public-school employee category that you could possibly name — have all been overwhelmed for a long time.
Our classroom teachers, though, deserve special recognition. They have faced huge challenges. They don’t wear badges or put out fires, but they are workaday heroes nonetheless. They do as much to hold together the fabric of our society as anyone in any occupation I can think of, and they should be celebrated for it.
Yes, this era has been hard on everyone. But non-teachers may not fully grasp just how hard teaching in today’s America had become even before the historic events of the past three years. These new, awful, unexpected, and unwanted circumstances have added one more boulder onto the backs of teachers who already felt like they were treading water.
But what I have seen is this: educators just keep getting up in the morning and meeting our schoolchildren with smiles and hugs at their classroom doors. They teach their hearts out day after day, and they find time to with students work one-on-one to remediate learning gaps; and then they go home and grade and plan for the next day’s lesson.
I’m blown away by the heart shown by these faithful, tireless servants of the greater good.
Educators turned on a dime in March 2020 and re-created the entire educational experience in a matter of days so that students could learn from home. In most schools, students who needed free lunches never experienced an interruption in receiving them. Then, after getting through the spring semester in 2020, many of these public servants reported for duty at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year and muddled through a confusing year of periodic campus closures, lunches served in the classroom, no field trips, the simultaneous delivery of remote and in-person learning, mask mandates, plastic desk shields, reconfiguring schedules constantly in an effort to keep students socially distant, and the list goes on.
Teachers did all that for an entire school year, and it still wasn’t over. They came back this school year and were promptly faced with massive substitute teacher shortages, high absentee rates for students (which means frequent re-teaching), and high absentee rates for colleagues (which means frequent scrambling by teachers, administrators, counselors and other team members to cover classes). They’ve done all this, mind you, while also doing their level best to take care of their own families and tend to their own physical and mental well-being.
There have been so many challenges for these good people to weather. And, in my opinion, they’ve done it remarkably well. I am filled with admiration for them not just because they’re high-quality educators, but primarily because they’re high-quality neighbors. They are embodiments of the selfless service and good citizenship that we Texans show when we are at our very best. Educators make our world better.
This isn’t to take away from the struggles non-educators have faced during this time. It’s been hard for everyone.
I’m just extremely thankful that so many teachers and support staffers are still showing up for our kids — still squeezing more love from their servants’ hearts — after all they’ve been through for now going on five brutal semesters.
Our state’s future depends on these committed, caring teachers and support staff members holding the line for our littlest Texans. And, from what I’ve seen, we are in good, good hands.
John Kuhn is the superintendent of Mineral Wells ISD.
