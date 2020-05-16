Law-abiding citizens
Dear Editor and law-abiding citizens:
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you for being responsible, law-abiding citizens. You and I also have rent to pay, food to buy and cook, a family, etc.
U.S. laws are to protect us and should be enforced. Lawbreakers should be fined and if sent to jail, serve the time. Many citizens, children and health workers have died because our laws were not kept and the lawbreakers were not fined and/or sent to jail and required to service their time.
Jesus help us.
A fellow citizen,
Dixie Trent, Weatherford
